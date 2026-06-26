Energoatom, SKODA JS agree at URC 2026 to expand cooperation in construction and modernization of power units – memorandum

Acting Chairman of Board of National Nuclear Energy Generating Company. (NNEGC) Energoatom Pavlo Kovtoniuk and Chairman of Board of SKODA JS Karel Bednarz signed Memorandum of Cooperation within framework of URC 2026 in Gdansk, Poland, aimed at developing strategic partnership in field of nuclear energy.

"Document provides for expansion of cooperation in key areas, in particular regarding construction, operation, and maintenance of power units of Ukrainian NPPs," Energoatom reported on Telegram on Friday.

In addition, within framework of memorandum, it is planned to expand scientific and technical cooperation in field of peaceful use of nuclear energy, implementation of projects to increase safety, reconstruction and modernization of nuclear power plants, as well as management of spent nuclear fuel and radioactive waste.

"Signed memorandum opens up new opportunities for introduction of modern technologies, exchange of experience, and implementation of joint projects that will contribute to increasing safety, reliability, and efficiency of Ukrainian NPPs," Kovtoniuk said.

According to him, it is especially valuable that Energoatom is building partnership focused not only on today’s needs of industry, but also on its long-term development and post-war recovery of Ukraine.

Signing of document became another step towards strengthening international partnership of Energoatom and development of Ukrainian nuclear energy as integral component of European energy space, company added.

Earlier, it reported on number of meetings at URC 2026 of its management with representatives of international energy companies, financial institutions, and government structures. In particular, negotiations were held with management of URENCO company, where parties discussed further development of cooperation in field of nuclear fuel supply and strengthening of energy security of Ukraine.

In addition, meeting was held with representatives of European Bank for Reconstruction and Development dedicated to implementation of joint projects, prospects for attracting financing, and support for strategic initiatives of Energoatom in conditions of recovery and development of energy infrastructure of Ukraine.

As reported with reference to Kovtoniuk, Energoatom no longer considers possibility of completing units No. 3,4 of Khmelnytsky NPP using Soviet-designed reactors that were planned to be purchased from Bulgaria. Instead, possibilities of completing KhNPP-3,4 with involvement of one of European manufacturers are being studied.