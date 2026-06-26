Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
16:25 26.06.2026

Metinvest expands cooperation with BSTDB, receives funds for solar power plant

2 min read
Metinvest expands cooperation with BSTDB, receives funds for solar power plant

Mining and metallurgical group Metinvest has concluded new loan agreement for EUR 20 million for term of seven years with Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (BSTDB), strengthening long-standing partnership with international financial institution.

According to press release, agreement was witnessed by Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine Oleksiy Sobolev during Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland.

As noted, financing will help strengthen energy resilience of group in Ukraine, in particular, installation of first solar power plants with total capacity of 37 MW, as well as support of critical energy infrastructure. In addition, this will allow Metinvest to reduce its carbon footprint.

New agreement is continuation of Metinvest’s cooperation with BSTDB, which began with attraction of investment loans in 2020 and financing of working capital in 2024.

Metinvest CEO Yuriy Ryzhenkov emphasized that cooperation with BSTDB is confirmation of trust in long-term strategy of Metinvest: "This financing will help us modernize production capacities, invest in renewable energy, and strengthen industrial potential of Ukraine."

For his part, BSTDB President Dr. Serhat Koksal said that long-standing partnership with Metinvest reflects commitment of BSTDB to support sustainable Ukrainian companies.

"This financing will contribute to strengthening industrial production, increasing energy resilience, and economic recovery of Ukraine. We also highly appreciate our partnership with Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC), which confirms our shared commitment to supporting recovery of Ukraine and its sustainable development," head of BSTDB concluded.

Metinvest is vertically integrated group of mining and metallurgical enterprises. Its enterprises are located in Ukraine – in Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhia, and Dnipro oblasts, as well as in European Union countries, United Kingdom, and United States. Main shareholders of holding are SCM Group (71.24%) and Smart-Holding (23.76%). Metinvest Holding LLC is managing company of Metinvest Group.

Tags: #sobolev #metinvest #urc_2026 #bstdb

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