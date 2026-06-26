Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:43 26.06.2026

Raiffeisen Bank, EBRD sign agreement on third tranche of EUR 50 mln guarantee

2 min read
Raiffeisen Bank, EBRD sign agreement on third tranche of EUR 50 mln guarantee

Raiffeisen Bank and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) signed an agreement on a third tranche of a EUR 50 million risk-sharing guarantee under the existing mechanism, which covers a portfolio of new loans to Ukrainian business totaling EUR 200 million, during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Poland, the press service of the Ukrainian bank has reported.

"For Ukrainian businesses, access to finance today means the ability to operate steadily, retain teams, restore capacities and invest in the future. Our partnership with the EBRD enables us to expand these opportunities for our clients and support companies that contribute to the country’s economic resilience. It is important for us that international support reaches businesses in the form of clear financial solutions — the kind that help companies move forward with development and act now," Nataliia Hurina, Chairwoman of the Management Board of Raiffeisen Bank, said.

It is noted that the EBRD guarantee will cover up to 50% of the bank’s credit risk under new financing agreements for Ukrainian business. Partial coverage of the first-loss risk will be provided within the investment component of the Ukraine Investment Framework (UIF).

Financing will be directed to companies in critical sectors of the economy, including agriculture, industrial manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, transport, and logistics.

Borrowers implementing investment projects will be able to receive technical support and grants in the form of cashback, funded by the European Union within the EU4Business initiative.

Increased investment incentives are provided for enterprises affected by the war, as well as for companies founded by veterans or involved in their professional reintegration.

The volume of financing of the Enterprise Security Enhancement (ESE) mechanism for Raiffeisen Bank within the third tranche amounts to EUR 1.2 million.

The mechanism provides for partial debt write-off under investment loans of companies whose assets were damaged as a result of hostilities, and is funded by external donors, in particular the European Commission within the UIF, but does not apply to working capital financing.

As reported, on September 9, 2025, the EBRD and Raiffeisen Bank signed in London a fourth agreement on a risk-sharing guarantee without pre-financing for a portfolio of new loans to Ukrainian business worth EUR 200 million.

Raiffeisen Bank is the largest bank with private capital in Ukraine and the fourth largest overall with total assets as of May 1, 2026, amounting to UAH 278.8 billion (6.6% of total system assets).

Tags: #urc_2026 #ebrd #raiffeisen_bank

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