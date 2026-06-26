Kyivstar mobile operator rolls out 5G tech testing at Lviv railway station

Kyivstar, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, has expanded its 5G pilot zone in Lviv by launching the technology at the city’s railway station, the company said in a statement on Friday.

"Starting today, a new location is available for testing the technology – the Lviv railway station, which is a key element of the city’s infrastructure. The high concentration of mobile users at this transportation hub will allow Kyivstar to evaluate network performance under conditions of heavy traffic," the operator said.

Kyivstar specified that since the launch of 5G services in Lviv in January this year, nearly 534,000 subscribers in the city have used fifth-generation mobile technology.

The company also reported that within the pilot zone, 5G traffic already accounts for more than 42% of total data transmission volume.

At the same time, the company said that 4G remains the primary mobile communications technology in Ukraine.

In April, the mobile operator reported that nearly 500,000 of its subscribers had used the pilot 5G technology since January 2026, while the combined average number of daily users had reached approximately 50,000.

As reported, the 5G pilot project has been deployed in three Ukrainian cities: Lviv, Kharkiv, and Borodianka. The next phase of implementation is planned for Kyiv and Odesa.

In Ukraine, 5G technology will operate in two frequency bands – 3,500 MHz to provide high-speed data transmission and 700 MHz to expand network coverage.

According to earlier statements by Ukraine’s second-largest mobile operator, VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine, VFU), testing is expected to continue through the end of 2026.

According to the National Commission for the State Regulation of Electronic Communications, Radio Frequency Spectrum and the Provision of Postal Services (NCEC), the three largest providers of telecommunications service revenue in Ukraine in 2025 were, by a significant margin, mobile operators: Kyivstar with UAH44.16 billion, VF Ukraine (Vodafone Ukraine) with UAH25.59 billion, and lifecell LLC (lifecell brand), part of the DVL Group, with UAH15.74 billion.