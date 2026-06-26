Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:51 26.06.2026

Svyrydenko discusses reviews of EFF program with IMF first deputy managing director

2 min read
Svyrydenko discusses reviews of EFF program with IMF first deputy managing director
Photo: https://t.me/svyrydenkoy/

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko reported on a meeting with First Deputy Managing Director of the IMF Daniel Katz, during which the parties discussed results of the first review of the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) program.

"With Dan Katz, we separately discussed preparation for the next reviews of the program and implementation of structural reforms that strengthen the financial stability of the state and create conditions for further economic growth," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Friday.

She reported that during the meeting they also agreed on the next stages of cooperation. "The joint task is to use the preserved macro-financial stability in the country as a basis for attracting private investment, business development, and large-scale reconstruction of Ukraine," the head of government noted.

Svyrydenko also informed that a meeting of the IMF Executive Board, which is to approve the next tranche for Ukraine in the amount of $690 million, is expected by mid-July.

As reported, the IMF Executive Board will consider the completion of the first review of the EFF extended financing program for Ukraine and allocation of the second tranche of about $690 million in the coming weeks. This was announced by the Fund’s spokesperson Julie Kozack. According to her, during the first review, IMF representatives and Ukrainian authorities agreed on an updated schedule of structural reforms and corrective measures to eliminate recent deviations from the program. Details of the reforms and the updated schedule will be released after the decision of the board of directors and publication of the IMF staff report.

On June 12, the IMF and Ukrainian authorities reached a staff-level agreement on the first review of the EFF program, although two structural benchmarks for the first quarter of 2026 were met with a delay, and one was not met. At the same time, Ukraine met all quantitative criteria and indicative targets as of the end of March. To continue the program, the parties agreed on an updated reform schedule, corrective measures to eliminate deviations, and additional commitments in the field of economic policy. After approval of the review by the board of directors, Ukraine will be able to receive the second tranche, and the total volume of disbursements under the program will increase to $2.2 billion.

Tags: #imf #svyrydenko

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