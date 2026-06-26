Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
09:24 26.06.2026

Ukraine lines up 160 recovery deals worth over EUR 10 bln in Gdańsk at URC 2026

1 min read
Ukraine lines up 160 recovery deals worth over EUR 10 bln in Gdańsk at URC 2026
Photo: Dmytro Koshovy

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that 160 agreements worth more than EUR10 billion had been signed following the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk.

"The 160 agreements signed this year, worth more than EUR10 billion, are the result of the daily work of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the entire Ukrainian team," Svyrydenko wrote in a post published on Facebook.

Among the key outcomes, she said, were the first EUR 3.2 billion tranche under the EU’s new financial instrument, a $3.4 billion agreement with the World Bank, the launch of the European Flagship Fund for the Reconstruction of Ukraine, and the establishment of the Ukraine Transport Support Fund.

The agreements also include EUR 140 million for housing programs, an agreement with the European Investment Bank to restore and protect roads in frontline regions, as well as new partnerships in the defense industry and energy sectors.

"This day has once again confirmed that Ukraine and Europe share a common path, common values, and a common future," the prime minister added.

Tags: #agreements #urc_2026

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