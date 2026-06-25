BGV, EBRD sign Letter of Intent regarding development of graphite project

BGV Group Management signed a Letter of Intent with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in Gdańsk to continue cooperation on the development of the BGV Graphite project in Ukraine, with a view to preparing the project for potential financing by the bank, improving corporate governance, and providing technical assistance, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"The EBRD's participation as a European Union partner in implementing Ukraine Investment Framework projects provides a basis for considering EU technical assistance instruments that could be utilized in the next stages of project preparation, particularly for the development of the spherical graphite (SPG) segment," BGV explained the importance of this project.

The company said that cooperation with the EBRD to build a mining and processing complex based on the Balakhiv graphite ore deposit in Kirovohrad region and a plant for the production of spherical graphite (SPG) for lithium-ion batteries was launched in 2025 at the previous URC2025 in Rome. Last year's Letter of Intent defined the potential framework for cooperation between the EBRD and BGV, aimed at providing strategic support for the further development of the BGV Graphite project.