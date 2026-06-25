Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
21:07 25.06.2026

BGV, EBRD sign Letter of Intent regarding development of graphite project

1 min read

BGV Group Management signed a Letter of Intent with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) during the Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 in Gdańsk to continue cooperation on the development of the BGV Graphite project in Ukraine, with a view to preparing the project for potential financing by the bank, improving corporate governance, and providing technical assistance, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

"The EBRD's participation as a European Union partner in implementing Ukraine Investment Framework projects provides a basis for considering EU technical assistance instruments that could be utilized in the next stages of project preparation, particularly for the development of the spherical graphite (SPG) segment," BGV explained the importance of this project.

The company said that cooperation with the EBRD to build a mining and processing complex based on the Balakhiv graphite ore deposit in Kirovohrad region and a plant for the production of spherical graphite (SPG) for lithium-ion batteries was launched in 2025 at the previous URC2025 in Rome. Last year's Letter of Intent defined the potential framework for cooperation between the EBRD and BGV, aimed at providing strategic support for the further development of the BGV Graphite project.

Tags: #bgv_group_management #ebrd

MORE ABOUT

15:32 25.06.2026
EBRD plans to sign EUR 50 mln loan agreement with OKKO for 189 MW wind power plant at URC 2026

EBRD plans to sign EUR 50 mln loan agreement with OKKO for 189 MW wind power plant at URC 2026

16:40 17.06.2026
Kyivteploenergo plans construction of three gas piston units with EBRD funds

Kyivteploenergo plans construction of three gas piston units with EBRD funds

15:12 12.06.2026
EBRD and EU plan to allocate EUR 32 mln to Kharkiv to restore heating supplies following destruction of TPP No. 5

EBRD and EU plan to allocate EUR 32 mln to Kharkiv to restore heating supplies following destruction of TPP No. 5

12:50 26.05.2026
NBU, EBRD, and Korn Ferry present self-assessment model for financial institutions working with veterans

NBU, EBRD, and Korn Ferry present self-assessment model for financial institutions working with veterans

17:16 08.05.2026
EBRD, PrivatBank launch partial debt write-off mechanism for war-affected businesses

EBRD, PrivatBank launch partial debt write-off mechanism for war-affected businesses

12:52 01.05.2026
EBRD approves EUR 25 mln working capital and investment loan for Rozetka

EBRD approves EUR 25 mln working capital and investment loan for Rozetka

18:57 28.04.2026
Some 30-40% equity, other conditions required for energy projects to be financed by EBRD in Ukraine – associate director

Some 30-40% equity, other conditions required for energy projects to be financed by EBRD in Ukraine – associate director

17:40 28.04.2026
EBRD plans first auctions to support renewables in Ukraine this year – associate director

EBRD plans first auctions to support renewables in Ukraine this year – associate director

13:27 28.04.2026
Ukrzaliznytsia to receive EUR 54 mln in grant aid from EU and EBRD

Ukrzaliznytsia to receive EUR 54 mln in grant aid from EU and EBRD

18:55 27.04.2026
EBRD may introduce EUR 50 mln risk-sharing facility with Lviv Bank

EBRD may introduce EUR 50 mln risk-sharing facility with Lviv Bank

HOT NEWS

Naftogaz signs $300 mln US EXIM Bank deal to buy reconstruction equipment – Koretsky

Britain announces allocation of nearly GBP 290 mln for recovery and energy security of Ukraine

At least 26% of GDP in state budget for 2027 allocated for Defense Forces – NSDC decision

EC President announces first EUR 3.2 bln of EUR 90 bln USL Loan for Ukraine, next EUR 6 bln due imminently

Ukraine expects to sign 160 deals worth over EUR 10 bln at URC 2026 – PM

LATEST

Ukraine's TAF Industries, Poland's PGZ sign agreement to localize UAV production in Poland

Natalukha: SPFU plans sale of key assets by end-2026, incl Odesa Portside Plant, Ocean Plaza

European flagship fund for Ukraine's reconstruction raises around EUR 260 mln

IMF Executive Board to consider $690 mln allocation to Ukraine in coming weeks

Naftogaz signs $300 mln US EXIM Bank deal to buy reconstruction equipment – Koretsky

Britain announces allocation of nearly GBP 290 mln for recovery and energy security of Ukraine

At least 26% of GDP in state budget for 2027 allocated for Defense Forces – NSDC decision

Kharkiv to receive EUR 47 mln for city resilience at URC 2026

Novus chain opens first stores in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk

MIGA and DFC introduce risk insurance scheme for URIF fund projects and other projects in Ukraine

AD
AD