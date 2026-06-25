Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:58 25.06.2026

Ukraine's TAF Industries, Poland's PGZ sign agreement to localize UAV production in Poland

2 min read
Ukraine's TAF Industries, Poland's PGZ sign agreement to localize UAV production in Poland
Photo: TAF Industries

Ukrainian defense technology manufacturer TAF Industries, together with Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ, Polish Defense Group), have signed a memorandum of intent regarding the further localization of production in Poland and the expansion of manufacturing capacity.

According to a published press release, the agreement was signed during the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk, Poland.

The project is being implemented as part of the Build with Ukraine initiative.

It is noted that the signing ceremony for the memorandum establishes a strategic framework for industrial cooperation focused on UAVs and counter-drone measures.

In general, the agreement provides for joint research and development projects, co-financing mechanisms, the exchange of technical information, and real-world testing.

"By combining real-world combat data obtained by TAF Industries with rapid product iteration and PGZ's strong industrial capabilities, we are creating a sustainable European manufacturing hub for UAV technologies and counter-drone systems that will directly protect our shared borders and allies," founder of TAF Industries Oleksandr Yakovenko said in the press release.

According to President of Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa Adam Leszkiewicz, the company is interested in cooperation to gain experience in the field of unmanned aerial vehicles. Among other things, the project will also contribute to the growth of domestic industrial capacity in the field of modern weapons systems.

"By collaborating with TAF Industries, we are not only expanding production and honing our skills, but also building a more resilient defense system for both Ukraine and Poland," the PGZ president said.

TAF Industries, a Ukrainian defense technology manufacturer, produces more than 30 types of defense products, including FPV drones and reconnaissance UAVs, electronic warfare systems, remote control solutions, and AI-based combat technologies. FPV drone production amounts to up to 80,000 units per month.

Tags: #companies #poland

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