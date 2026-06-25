Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:34 25.06.2026

Natalukha: SPFU plans sale of key assets by end-2026, incl Odesa Portside Plant, Ocean Plaza

2 min read
Natalukha: SPFU plans sale of key assets by end-2026, incl Odesa Portside Plant, Ocean Plaza

The State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) plans to put priority assets up for sale by the end of this year, including Odesa Portside Plant (OPP), Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, and the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center in Kyiv, Fund Chairman Dmytro Natalukha said at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk, Poland, on Thursday.

"There are assets that were nationalized, either from Russia or from Russian citizens subject to sanctions. These include fertilizer production facilities, a chemical plant, heavy machinery manufacturing, and so on. What they have in common is that they are large-scale and require quite complex, multi-layered investment-capital investment-and we can identify which ones can be sold more quickly. And we plan to divest 7-8% of these assets this year," he said during the conference.

Natalukha said that, in particular, Odesa Portside Complex will be put up for sale in the third quarter.

He also said Mykolaiv Alumina Plant, "a shopping complex that was nationalized from the Rotterberg brothers in Kyiv, and other valuable assets" are being offered for sale.

As previously reported, the published plan for preparing assets prioritized for sale in 2026 calls for, among other things, putting JSC Odesa Portside Plant with a starting price of UAH 4.3 billion and Demurinsky Mining and Processing Plant LLC for UAH 1.8 billion, while the Kyiv-based Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center is scheduled to be sold for UAH 11.3 billion in November-December.

In addition, an auction for the sale of Mykolaiv Alumina Plant LLC is also scheduled for November-December.

Meanwhile, an auction for the sale of Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry LLC is scheduled for August-September with a starting price of UAH 50 million, and for September-October-JSC Sumykhimprom for UAH 1.01 billion and Motor Detail-Konotop LLC for UAH 390 million.

Tags: #privatization #state_property_fund

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