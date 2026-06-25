Naftogaz signs $300 mln US EXIM Bank deal to buy reconstruction equipment – Koretsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sergii.koretskyi.page/

As part of the URC 2026 conference in Gdańsk (Poland), the Naftogaz Group signed an agreement with the U.S. EXIM Bank that provides for the possibility of raising up to $300 million to purchase U.S. equipment for the restoration of oil and gas infrastructure destroyed by Russia, Chairman of the Naftogaz Ukrainy board Serhiy Koretsky said.

"This agreement is a continuation of strategic arrangements between Ukraine and the United States aimed at supporting the Ukrainian energy sector and strengthening its resilience amid the war," he said on Facebook.

As Koretsky explained, the next step involves practical work with U.S. companies to implement a financial mechanism that will allow for direct lending to U.S. suppliers and contractors for the purchase of equipment by companies within the Naftogaz Group.

"For us, this is not just access to additional financial resources. It is also an opportunity to bring in modern American technologies, equipment, and expertise to restore and modernize our energy infrastructure," the Naftogaz CEO said.

He said the Naftogaz team had been preparing the document over the past six months, and that final agreement on it was reached during Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko’s visit to the United States and negotiations with EXIM Bank President John Jovanovic.

Koretsky expressed his gratitude to Ukraine’s Ambassador to the United States, Olha Stefanishyna, for her work with the U.S. manufacturers, and to the head of the U.S. delegation at URC 2026, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State for Foreign Aid, Humanitarian Affairs, and Religious Freedom Jeremy Levin.

"I would like to thank the Government of Ukraine, the U.S. EXIM Bank team, our American partners, and the Naftogaz team for this joint achievement," Koretsky said.

As previously reported, at URC 2026, the Naftogaz Group reached an agreement with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to collaborate on opportunities to attract private investment to Ukraine.

As part of the partnership, the IFC will explore the possibility of providing technical and advisory support to prepare potential investment projects in Ukraine’s energy sector. The IFC may also participate in consultations aimed at removing key barriers that hinder the participation of international investors.

In addition, a Statement of Comprehensive Partnership was signed between the EBRD and Naftogaz Ukrainy. It sets out a framework for deepening cooperation aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s energy security, resilience, and transition. The statement also focuses, in particular, on ensuring a reliable gas supply amid ongoing damage to infrastructure, promoting market reforms and integration with the EU, and improving Naftogaz’s corporate governance and financial stability.

Earlier that day, Ukraine’s Minister of Energy Denys Shmyhal announced the signing of a EUR 300 million agreement between Naftogaz and the U.S. Export-Import Bank at URC 2026.