At least 26% of GDP in state budget for 2027 allocated for Defense Forces – NSDC decision

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has put into effect a decision of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine on proposals for the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029, according to which expenditures for financing Ukraine’s security and defense sector in the state budget for 2027 will amount to at least 26% of the planned volume of gross domestic product.

The relevant decree No. 528/2026 dated June 25 on putting into effect the NSDC decision of May 19 was published on the website of the head of state and enters into force on the day of its publication.

"The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine shall determine that the main priority of the State Budget of Ukraine in 2027, 2028, and 2029 is financing under articles related to ensuring national security and defense of Ukraine, in particular, to provide expenditures for financing the security and defense sector of Ukraine for 2027 in the amount of at least 26% of the planned volume of gross domestic product, taking into account the established requirements for the minimum volume of funding for the defense forces of Ukraine," the text of the NSDC decision reads.

In addition, during the preparation of draft laws on the state budget of Ukraine for 2027-2029, the government must provide for the possibility of increasing the volume of expenditures on national security and defense of Ukraine, taking into account the military-political situation and the requirements of budget legislation.