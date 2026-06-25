Kharkiv to receive EUR 47 mln for city resilience at URC 2026

On the eve of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk (Poland) on Wednesday, Kharkiv received EUR 47 million in assistance for city resilience, its Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced.

"A EUR 15 million EBRD loan is for emergency liquidity support for Kharkiv. Another EUR 32 million is for the modernization of the district heating system, of which EUR 15 million is an EBRD loan and EUR 17 million is a non-repayable grant from the European Union. For Kharkiv, ahead of the heating season, as you understand, this is one of the key areas of work," he reported on Telegram.

In addition, a memorandum with UNICEF has been updated. The cooperation covers safe education, healthcare, social policy, child protection, support for adolescents and youth, and, once again, critical infrastructure.

Terekhov recalled that for the third consecutive year, Kharkiv is holding its own side event at the URC platform.

"For us, this is a way to bring the experience of all frontline cities to the international level and work with partners concretely: not around individual requests, but around a systemic model of further recovery. With clear priorities, ready projects, financial logic, and accountability for execution. Kharkiv has long become the capital of resilience. But resilience is not slogans; it is the capacity of our city to live and work even after severe enemy strikes and simultaneously plan our future economy," he said.