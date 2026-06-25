Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:05 25.06.2026

EC President announces first EUR 3.2 bln of EUR 90 bln USL Loan for Ukraine, next EUR 6 bln due imminently

2 min read
EC President announces first EUR 3.2 bln of EUR 90 bln USL Loan for Ukraine, next EUR 6 bln due imminently

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the allocation of the first EUR 3.2 billion tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine from the EUR 90 billion loan package and said that EUR 6 billion for drone production will be allocated in the coming days.

Thanks to the Ukraine Support Loan, the EU will provide another EUR 90 billion over the next two years. And indeed, today the EU is disbursing the first tranche under this loan, more than EUR 3.2 billion in macro-financial assistance, von der Leyen said at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk on Thursday.

She added that she was pleased and proud to announce the payment.

The EU will begin disbursing the first EUR 6 billion for drone production in the coming days, von der Leyen said.

Subsequently, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram that Ukraine had received the first EUR 3.2 billion tranche of the EU’s Ukraine Support Loan.

The funds have already been transferred to the state budget and will be directed toward strengthening our defense capabilities and social resilience, she said. She thanked the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen personally, and all EU leaders for this important decision in support of Ukraine.

Tags: #urc_2026 #ursula_von_der_leyen

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