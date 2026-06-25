EBRD plans to sign EUR 50 mln loan agreement with OKKO for 189 MW wind power plant at URC 2026

Photo: Dmytro Koshovy

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) plans to sign an agreement at URC 2026 to provide a long-term loan of up to EUR 50 million to Volyn West Wind-2 LLC and Volyn West Wind-3 LLC (Volyn region) for the development and construction of a 189 MW wind power plant in Ukraine.

"The total amount of debt financing is EUR 191.3 million, provided by a consortium of five international development finance institutions: IFC, EBRD (up to EUR 50 million), BSTDB, BI Ukraine Limited, and Swedfund International AB," according to the project description in the EBRD’s tentative action plan at URC 2026 for Thursday.

It is noted that the project will receive a guarantee and funds for technical assistance under the European Union’s Ukraine Investment Framework Hi-Bar program.

The loan itself will be used to finance the purchase of wind turbines, construction of the power plant infrastructure, civil and electrical works, as well as related infrastructure.

It is indicated that the borrowers are controlled by VI.AN Holding, which is part of OKKO Group AG.

As reported, a few days earlier, the EBRD approved a decision to provide a long-term loan of up to EUR 50 million to Volyn West Wind-2 LLC and Volyn West Wind-3 LLC for the 189 MW wind power plant, and the IFC approved a EUR 42 million loan to these companies.

OKKO Group unites more than 10 diverse businesses in the fields of production, trade, construction, insurance, service, and other services. The flagship company of the group is Galnaftogaz Concern, which manages one of the largest filling station networks in Ukraine under the OKKO brand, numbering about 400 filling complexes.

The founder and ultimate beneficiary of the group is Vitaliy Antonov.