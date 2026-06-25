Novus chain opens first stores in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk

The Novus supermarket chain has received permission from the Antimonopoly Committee of Ukraine (AMCU) to lease assets of the Eurotek group, which recently announced the closure of its supermarket chains, and plans to open its first stores in their place in Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, the press service of the food retailer told Interfax-Ukraine.

It is specified that the AMCU, at a meeting on Thursday, granted permission to Novus Ukraine LLC to lease three assets of JSC ZNVIF Eurotek Invest, which closed its grocery chains.

For Novus, this is the first entry into the market of Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, as well as a new stage in the development of the chain in the western regions of Ukraine. In Lviv, Novus plans to open in August (147 Zelena Street and 60 Chervonoyi Kalyny Avenue), and in Ivano-Frankivsk in September (2 Mykolaichuka Street).

"The western region, in particular Lviv and Ivano-Frankivsk, are strategically important areas for us. Today, Lviv is one of the key consumer centers and most competitive markets in the country, while Ivano-Frankivsk demonstrates rapid development and high demand for quality retail. We want residents of both cities to get to know Novus not just as a new supermarket, but as a place for comfortable shopping combining European service, a wide assortment, and a modern customer experience," the company notes.

For maximum comfort and speed of service in the new stores, checkout areas were optimized according to the scale of the facilities. Thus, the supermarket on Zelena Street (total area of over 3,000 square meters, retail area of 1,761 square meters) will have six linear checkouts, eight self-checkouts (SCO), and one info-checkout with two workstations. Rapid payment at the store on Chervonoyi Kalyny Avenue (total area of 2,376 square meters, retail area of 1.5 thousand square meters) will be provided by five linear checkouts, eight SCOs, and one info-checkout, which also combines two checkouts.

In Ivano-Frankivsk on Mykolaichuka Street (total area of 3,106 square meters, retail area of 1,971 square meters), service speed will be guaranteed by eight linear checkouts, one info-checkout (with two workstations), as well as eight self-checkouts, which for convenience were divided by type of payment: two for cash payments and six for cashless payments.

As reported, the Eurotek group of companies closed its grocery chains Fresh, Arsen, Soyuz, and Kvartal. In particular, the Arsen chain was represented in Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, and Rivne regions, with a total of eight supermarkets. In May, the AMCU allowed Silpo-Food LLC, which develops the Silpo chain and is part of the Fozzy Group of companies, to acquire five of them, with opening dates not yet announced.

Novus is a supermarket chain with 100% Lithuanian capital operating since 2008 and developed by the company BT Invest (Lithuania). As of the end of June 2026, the company has 173 facilities and is represented in Kyiv, Kyiv region, and a number of other regions of Ukraine. The founder and beneficiary of the group is Lithuanian entrepreneur Raimondas Tumenas. The company develops a chain of supermarkets, as well as Mi Market convenience stores.

According to the results of 2025, the chain is among the largest food retailers in Ukraine. Its revenue at the end of the year amounted to UAH 34.69 billion, which is 19.55% more than in 2024.