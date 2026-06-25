Naftogaz agrees on cooperation with IFC at URC 2026 – Koretsky

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/sergii.koretskyi.page/

Naftogaz Group has agreed with the International Finance Corporation (IFC) on cooperation regarding opportunities to attract private investment to Ukraine, Chairman of the Board of NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine Serhiy Koretsky announced on Facebook.

He noted that this is the company’s first document signed at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk.

"Within the framework of the partnership, the IFC will consider the possibility of providing technical and advisory support for the preparation of potential investment projects in the energy sector of Ukraine. The IFC may also join consultations on removing key barriers that deter international investors," Koretsky wrote.

In addition, as noted in the EBRD announcements for Thursday, The Statement of Comprehensive Partnership was signed between the EBRD and NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine. It defines the framework for deepening cooperation aimed at strengthening Ukraine’s energy security, resilience, and transition. The statement also focuses, in particular, on ensuring reliable gas supplies amid ongoing infrastructure damage, promoting market reforms and EU integration, and improving the corporate governance and financial resilience of Naftogaz.

As reported, Ukrainian Energy Minister Denys Shmyhal also announced the planned signing of a EUR 300 million agreement between Naftogaz and the Export-Import Bank of the United States at URC 2026.