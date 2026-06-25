MIGA and DFC introduce risk insurance scheme for URIF fund projects and other projects in Ukraine

Photo: Dmytro Koshovy

The Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) of the World Bank Group and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) signed a cooperation agreement in Gdansk on Thursday on the sidelines of URC 2026 to create the Ukrainian Recovery Investment Fund (the joint investment initiative created with the participation of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation) and Political Risk Insurance (URIF-PRI) risk insurance mechanism for projects in Ukraine, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reports.

"The idea is very simple. To rebuild Ukraine, private sector funds will be needed, as there cannot be enough assets or money in the public sector alone. The only way the private sector can be attracted is through the right risk mitigation mechanisms," World Bank President Ajay Banga commented on the agreement.

According to him, the joint efforts of DFC and MIGA will reduce the risks of investing in Ukraine.

Ukrainian Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture Oleksiy Sobolev clarified to Interfax-Ukraine that this concerns not only projects of the URIF, created with the participation of DFC, but also other projects in Ukraine.

According to him, prior to this, there were only a few cases of MIGA insuring specific Ukrainian projects directly or through banks, and the new mechanism will increase the number of recipients.