Some 28 agreements worth over EUR 1 bln, as well as EUR 300 mln agreement for Naftogaz and EUR 90 mln for Ukrenergo planned to be signed at URC 2026 – Shmyhal

Photo: https://t.me/Denys_Smyhal/

At the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026), Ukrainian private and state-owned companies plan to sign 28 agreements worth over EUR 1 billion.

This was announced by First Vice Prime Minister for Energy Denys Shmyhal on the United News telethon.

He also noted that NJSC Naftogaz of Ukraine plans to sign a EUR 300 million agreement with the Export-Import Bank of the United States, and Ukrenergo plans to sign a EUR 90 million agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

The EBRD’s tentative action plan at URC 2026 for Thursday indicated that it provides for a EUR 90 million loan to NPC Ukrenergo under state guarantees to support the company’s resilience, namely the restoration of individual substations in Ukraine.

In addition, the EBRD plans to implement two technical assistance projects. One involves supporting Ukrenergo in assessing corruption risks through a comprehensive diagnosis of existing control mechanisms and integrity systems in key areas of activity. Within the project, existing safeguards against corruption will be analyzed, main vulnerabilities and priority risk areas will be identified for further analysis, and the foundations will be created for strengthening internal control, improving corporate governance in the company, and planning future audits and donor programs.

The other project concerns supporting Ukrenergo’s management selection process to strengthen, in line with corporate governance reform priorities, the top management recruitment system, particularly for leadership positions in network operations, market and commercial activities, and human resource management.