Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:57 25.06.2026

Ukraine expects to sign 160 deals worth over EUR 10 bln at URC 2026 – PM

1 min read
Ukraine expects to sign 160 deals worth over EUR 10 bln at URC 2026 – PM

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced that at the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdansk, Ukraine expects to sign 160 agreements worth more than EUR 10 billion.

"We expect 160 agreements totaling over EUR 10 billion, which will consolidate resources across five dimensions: European integration, human capital, business, regional and local development, and for the first time we have the dimension of defense," Svyrydenko said at the opening of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) in Gdańsk on Thursday.

Tags: #gdansk #deals #urc_2026 #svyrydenko

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