EU to disburse first EUR 3.2 bln of EUR 90 bln Ukraine Loan on May 25 – Commissioner Kos

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/marta.kosmarko

The first tranche of EUR 3.2 billion from the European Union’s EUR 90 billion Ukraine Support Loan (USL) will be disbursed on Thursday, June 25, the opening day of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC2026) in Gdansk, Poland, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos announced.

"Tomorrow [June 25] we will disburse the first EUR 3.2 billion from this loan," she said during the traditional YES Dinner Discussion organized by the Pinchuk Foundation and Yalta European Strategy (YES) in Gdansk on the eve of URC 2026, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

She also reiterated her hope that the EU would be able to open the remaining five negotiating clusters with Ukraine before the summer recess, in addition to the first cluster that was opened on June 15.

No enlargement process can fully capture what a country is already doing for Europe, the EU does not have a chapter on courage, nor a chapter on resilience, to reflect what the Ukrainian people are already doing for Europeans, therefore, this is a two-way street. Ukraine will become a member of the EU, and the EU must all work toward that, Kos emphasized.

She expressed hope that the EUR 90 billion package would help Ukraine take advantage of the current window of opportunity while it is succeeding on the battlefield.

Kos said that the EU must use these six months in every possible way before Russia adapts. It cannot be secure in Europe if Ukraine does not become a member of the EU, she added.