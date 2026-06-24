Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:34 24.06.2026

Government distributes UAH 6.6 bln for salary increases for educators, social workers – Svyrydenko

2 min read
Government distributes UAH 6.6 bln for salary increases for educators, social workers – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko has announced that the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine distributed UAH 6.6 billion among the regions to pay increased salaries to educators and social workers.

"The funds have been distributed among 24 regional budgets. Each region received an amount calculated individually – depending on the needs for salary increases and the capability of local budgets to cover these expenses independently," Svyrydenko wrote on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to the head of government, the less own revenue a certain region has, the larger the share of expenses the state compensates.

"For the budgets of territorial hromadas and regions where hostilities are ongoing or possible, the state covers 80% of the necessary expenditures for increasing salaries. For local budgets demonstrating insufficient capacity, this figure ranges from 50% to 80%," Svyrydenko said.

As reported, starting January 1, 2026, teachers of all specialties, educators, assistant educators, educational organizers, practical psychologists, teachers of extracurricular education, and other pedagogical staff of preschool, general secondary, extracurricular, and vocational education institutions received a 30% salary increase. On January 21, the Ministry of Education stated that the new remuneration model for pedagogical and scientific-pedagogical staff is scheduled to take effect on September 1, 2026.

Tags: #salaries #cabinet_of_ministers #premier

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