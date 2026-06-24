Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
19:51 24.06.2026

NBU Governor: Insurance market's share of GDP could rise from 1% to 5-7% after Ukraine joins EU

3 min read
NBU Governor: Insurance market's share of GDP could rise from 1% to 5-7% after Ukraine joins EU

Ukraine's insurance market could grow from 1% of GDP to 5%-7% of GDP over the next five years; the market has been cleaned up, is growing rapidly, and has the potential to do so, Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny said at the roundtable discussion "Prospects and the Future of the Ukrainian Insurance Market: Strengthening the Insurance Sector's Role in Ukraine's Recovery and Reducing Investment Risks," which took place on Wednesday in Gdańsk on the sidelines of URC 2026.

"Today, there are all the grounds for this, but again, we need capital, we need investors, we need transparency, we need adaptation, and we need understanding," the NBU governor said, according to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent.

He also appealed to European partners and European insurance regulators to take Ukrainian insurers and their potential seriously.

"I think that each of you, having worked through a full-scale war, will view this market in a completely different light. You will view competition, solidarity, capacity, and capability in a completely different light," Pyshny said.

According to him, the local Ukrainian insurance industry serves as a platform for growth.

Regarding access to the Ukrainian market for European and other foreign companies, the head of the National Bank emphasized that, prior to Ukraine's accession to the EU, such access is possible only through the acquisition of existing companies or the establishment of a new legal entity, whereas the ability to operate through representative offices will only become available after Ukraine joins the EU.

"Once we join the EU, we will certainly have the obligation to open the market to European players. But let's take this step one at a time," the NBU governor said.

He said the transformation of the insurance market, in terms of its complexity, depth, and importance, is no different from the transformation that took place in the banking sector.

"But it is unfolding with significantly less drama. This is because there has been constant communication, structuring, and a shared understanding of common goals. And achieving results has begun to motivate the participants themselves. Everyone felt that we were succeeding together. And today we see deals taking place in the market that indicate that this market is increasingly and more frequently attracting the interest of investors," the NBU governor said.

According to him, the depth of the transformation is already evident today: the market is attractive, reputable, highly liquid, and profitable.

Pyshny said the banking sector currently matches the European regulatory environment by 78%, while the insurance sector matches it by only 55%.

"But imagine what will happen if there is even deeper European integration. That, in fact, is what we'll be working with, and it will certainly have an impact in virtually all areas," the NBU governor said, predicting new deals this year and next as foreign companies enter the Ukrainian market.

Tags: #gdansk #pyshny #conference

MORE ABOUT

14:15 24.06.2026
Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

Events at URC 2026 in Gdansk do not require mandatory personal presence of Sybiha – MFA spokesperson

11:10 24.06.2026
Events within URC 2026 kick off in Gdansk

Events within URC 2026 kick off in Gdansk

20:38 23.06.2026
Zelenskyy, Svyrydenko discuss URC 2026 tasks, ties with Poland

Zelenskyy, Svyrydenko discuss URC 2026 tasks, ties with Poland

20:14 23.06.2026
Development Ministry plans to raise over EUR 20 mln for Ukrzaliznytsia at URC 2026

Development Ministry plans to raise over EUR 20 mln for Ukrzaliznytsia at URC 2026

20:08 23.06.2026
Development Ministry to present infrastructure PPP projects with Ukrzaliznytsia, ports, water utilities at URC 2026

Development Ministry to present infrastructure PPP projects with Ukrzaliznytsia, ports, water utilities at URC 2026

20:03 23.06.2026
Ukraine to present AI program for city reconstruction at URC 2026

Ukraine to present AI program for city reconstruction at URC 2026

19:14 23.06.2026
MFA: PM leading Ukraine's URC 2026 delegation is fully justified

MFA: PM leading Ukraine's URC 2026 delegation is fully justified

14:12 23.06.2026
Conference in Gdansk to take place regardless of who spoils our work – Tusk

Conference in Gdansk to take place regardless of who spoils our work – Tusk

12:23 23.06.2026
Presidential Palace shows no interest in URC 2026, no signs Zelenskyy to skip event - Polish government spokesperson

Presidential Palace shows no interest in URC 2026, no signs Zelenskyy to skip event - Polish government spokesperson

13:54 22.06.2026
Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

Decision on Zelenskyy's trip to URC-2026 forum in Gdańsk not yet made – advisor

HOT NEWS

Events within URC 2026 kick off in Gdansk

Ukraine's central bank orders Ukrposhta to oust CEO Smelyansky

World Bank approves First Development Policy Operation DPO for Ukraine for $3.39 bln

Raids tied to Ocean Plaza threaten Ukraine's major privatization deals – State Property Fund

Ukraine's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 15%

LATEST

Share of illicit tobacco trade in Ukraine grows to 19.8% in April – Kantar study

Government distributes UAH 6.6 bln for salary increases for educators, social workers – Svyrydenko

Economy Ministry tightens criteria for farms, forestry firms to qualify as nationally important

Ukrzaliznytsia forecasts net loss of UAH 21.9 bln in 2026 without fare indexation

Opening of 22 shopping centers with total area of 400,000 sq m expected in Ukrainian cities in 2026 – Expandia

Ukrainians are extremely important for Polish economy and this is chance for them to earn well – Kwasniewski

French AFD to provide Ukrgasbank with up to EUR45 mln to finance municipalities

Ukrzaliznytsia transports over 1 mln passengers from June 8 to June 21

No votes in parliament yet for drop register, SEPA bills – MP Hetmantsev

Rada committee head urges NABU-backed PlayCity head election, new lottery tenders

AD
AD