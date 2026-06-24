Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:58 24.06.2026

Opening of 22 shopping centers with total area of 400,000 sq m expected in Ukrainian cities in 2026 – Expandia

3 min read
Opening of 22 shopping centers with total area of 400,000 sq m expected in Ukrainian cities in 2026 – Expandia
Photo: https://expandia-ukraine.com/uk/

The total supply of new competitive retail space in regional cities of Ukraine for 2026 could reach 400,000 square meters across 22 objects, which is 13.5% more than in 2025 – this will be the largest growth rate since 2014, according to a study by Expandia, the representative of CBRE in Ukraine and Moldova.

According to Diana Kvitchuk, head of the marketing and market research department at Expandia, the primary drivers of the regional retail real estate market will remain the introduction of new compact shopping center formats, the ongoing expansion of Ukrainian retailers, and the shift of development activity toward western and certain central regions.

"The growing share of compact retail formats in the regions is gradually shaping a market structure more akin to the European market model, where the foundation of new development is increasingly formed by small and medium retail formats focused on daily demand. It is important to understand here that formats such as retail parks are not an alternative to traditional shopping centers or shopping and entertainment centers, but are part of the overall retail ecosystem," Kvitchuk said.

According to the Expandia study, objects with an area of up to 20 thousand square meters make up the vast majority of new development planned for entry into the market in 2026, while large regional shopping and entertainment centers remain rare. This year, in several regional centers of the country, as well as in Ivano-Frankivsk, Zakarpattia, Kyiv, and Lviv regions, more than 150 thousand square meters of new small neighborhood-format shopping centers and retail parks in suburban locations have been announced for opening.

"Tenant demand will continue to concentrate on quality properties with good automobile accessibility, autonomous power supply, and safety infrastructure. In the medium term, regional markets will continue to gradually close the large gap with the capital in terms of modern retail space provision, which will contribute to the formation of a more balanced geography of retail real estate in Ukraine," Kvitchuk said.

Expandia is the largest commercial real estate company in Ukraine. It was founded in January 2008 under the CBRE Ukraine brand as part of the CBRE affiliate network.

Since August 2025, the company has operated under its own brand, Expandia, and is the sole official representative of CBRE in Ukraine and Moldova.

The company’s staff includes more than 350 specialists, including personnel at real estate objects in Ukraine and Moldova transferred under management and operation. The portfolio of objects under management exceeds 1 million square meters across more than 20 regions of Ukraine and Moldova.

Tags: #cbre #regions #shopping_centers #expandia

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