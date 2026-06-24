French AFD to provide Ukrgasbank with up to EUR45 mln to finance municipalities

Photo: Dmytro Koshovyy

French Development Agency AFD will provide state-controlled Ukrgasbank with a EUR 25 million credit line, EUR 10 million in credit guarantees, and up to EUR 10 million in grants and technical assistance for further financing of Ukrainian municipalities by the bank.

A corresponding letter of intent was signed on Wednesday in Gdansk on the sidelines of the Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026) at an event organized by Ukrgasbank and Deloitte, titled "Strategic Cooperation for the Prosperity of Ukraine: Joining Efforts of the State, Private Sector, and Donors to Promote Recovery," an Interfax-Ukraine agency correspondent reports.

"Thanks to vital support from the European Commission, we are developing a new financial assistance package. These funds will be directed directly to our local municipalities and cities. This will help communities affected by the war to rebuild, recover, and remain strong," acting chairman of the board of Ukrgasbank Rodion Morozov commented on the signed document.

According to him, a significant part of this financing will be directed to financing energy projects of municipalities.

Ukrgasbank, 94.94% of whose shares belong to the Ministry of Finance, ranked 6th among Ukrainian banks as of May 1, 2026, with total assets of UAH 238.82 billion.