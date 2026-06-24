Ukrzaliznytsia transports over 1 mln passengers from June 8 to June 21

JSC Ukrzaliznytsia (Ukrainian Railways) transported more than 1 million passengers during the period from June 8 to June 21, and the most popular route among Ukrainians was Kyiv-Lviv (in both directions), where the demand for tickets exceeded supply threefold.

"To allow more people to travel, we scheduled additional trains," Ukrzaliznytsia reported on Telegram on Wednesday.

According to the company’s statistics, the deficit on the Kyiv-Odesa route is 4.5 times. At the same time, demand for the Kyiv – Kharkiv, Kyiv – Dnipro, and Kyiv – Vinnytsia routes exceeds supply twofold.

The most popular train that departed last week was No. 705/706 Kyiv – Przemyśl, which transported 26,800 passengers.

In addition, from June 8 to June 21, the average number of passengers per carriage was 692 people. The number of passengers in children’s groups reached 43,500, and military personnel traveling via special reservation amounted to 7,700.

"We understand the scale of the seat deficit, so we try, whenever possible, to add trains to popular weekend vacation destinations," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

As reported, Ukrzaliznytsia transported 472,900 passengers during the first week of June (June 1-7). At that time, it was noted that Ukrzaliznytsia plans to transport a total of 7 million passengers during the three summer months.

At the beginning of June, Ukrzaliznytsia informed the Interfax-Ukraine agency that this year’s summer passenger transport season would be more difficult than last year due to growing demand and a reduced number of carriages.