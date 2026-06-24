Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:24 24.06.2026

No votes in parliament yet for drop register, SEPA bills – MP Hetmantsev

2 min read
No votes in parliament yet for drop register, SEPA bills – MP Hetmantsev

Ukraine’s Verkhovna Rada currently lacks sufficient support to pass draft laws on the creation of a register of drop accounts and on Ukraine’s accession to the Single Euro Payments Area (SEPA), according to Danylo Hetmantsev, chairman of the parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy.

Commenting on banks’ need for clear rules for identifying drop accounts and working with such clients, Hetmantsev pointed to the unpredictability of National Bank of Ukraine enforcement practices.

"If I understood that I was taking certain actions according to an established algorithm and that no one would come after me and assess additional liabilities because I could prove my compliance, there would be no issue. But under conditions of unpredictability, I would rather have instructions covering every possible situation or avoid entering into a relationship with that client altogether and take no risks," the committee chairman explained in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

He linked the difficulties surrounding the adoption of legislation required for Ukraine’s accession to SEPA to lawmakers’ concerns about strengthening financial monitoring amid the situation involving Sense Bank.

"It is very difficult to convince a lawmaker to vote for something that strengthens financial monitoring in this context," Hetmantsev said.

As reported, bill No. 14161 on the creation of a register of drops was registered in the Verkhovna Rada on October 27, 2025, while government bill No. 14327 on Ukraine’s accession to SEPA was registered on December 23 of the same year.

Tags: #hetmantsev #verkhovna_rada #sepa

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