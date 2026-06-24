Rada committee head urges NABU-backed PlayCity head election, new lottery tenders

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev considers it urgent steps to conduct an open competition for the position of head of the State Agency for Gambling and Lottery Control (PlayCity) with the participation of representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), as well as a competition on the lottery market to replace the previous one.

In an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, he noted that the launch of the state online monitoring system (SOMS) for gambling should be one of the first steps in the event of a change in the agency’s officials.

According to the MP, the system of taxing winnings also needs improvement. At the same time, without the launch of SOMS, this is currently impossible, as there is no access to data and actual amounts of winnings.

"Therefore, SOMS must be launched, and then I do not rule out that the question of changing the formula for taxing winnings will be appropriate," the head of the Rada committee emphasized.

A few months ago, it was reported that the first two organizers had already been connected to the test mode of the system, and in the future, the system will cover the entire licensed market.

In June, PlayCity proposed creating a separate procedure for the competition for the position of the future head of the agency.

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred PlayCity to the sphere of coordination of the Prime Minister, whereas before that, it had been coordinated by the Minister of Digital Transformation for over a year.