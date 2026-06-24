Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:46 24.06.2026

Rada committee head urges NABU-backed PlayCity head election, new lottery tenders

2 min read
Rada committee head urges NABU-backed PlayCity head election, new lottery tenders

Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Tax and Customs Policy Danylo Hetmantsev considers it urgent steps to conduct an open competition for the position of head of the State Agency for Gambling and Lottery Control (PlayCity) with the participation of representatives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), as well as a competition on the lottery market to replace the previous one.

In an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency, he noted that the launch of the state online monitoring system (SOMS) for gambling should be one of the first steps in the event of a change in the agency’s officials.

According to the MP, the system of taxing winnings also needs improvement. At the same time, without the launch of SOMS, this is currently impossible, as there is no access to data and actual amounts of winnings.

"Therefore, SOMS must be launched, and then I do not rule out that the question of changing the formula for taxing winnings will be appropriate," the head of the Rada committee emphasized.

A few months ago, it was reported that the first two organizers had already been connected to the test mode of the system, and in the future, the system will cover the entire licensed market.

In June, PlayCity proposed creating a separate procedure for the competition for the position of the future head of the agency.

In May, the Cabinet of Ministers transferred PlayCity to the sphere of coordination of the Prime Minister, whereas before that, it had been coordinated by the Minister of Digital Transformation for over a year.

Tags: #playcity #hetmantsev

MORE ABOUT

14:24 24.06.2026
No votes in parliament yet for drop register, SEPA bills – MP Hetmantsev

No votes in parliament yet for drop register, SEPA bills – MP Hetmantsev

14:41 23.06.2026
Ukraine's PlayCity state agency partners with Kick streaming platform to block illegal gambling ads

Ukraine's PlayCity state agency partners with Kick streaming platform to block illegal gambling ads

15:08 22.06.2026
Ukraine's Parliament unlikely to grant police powers to customs service – MP

Ukraine's Parliament unlikely to grant police powers to customs service – MP

10:37 22.06.2026
Ukrainian MP Hetmantsev doubts National Bank's politically exposed persons policy

Ukrainian MP Hetmantsev doubts National Bank's politically exposed persons policy

20:07 29.05.2026
Ukraine's National Bank views MP Hetmantsev's accusations as politically motivated pressure – statement

Ukraine's National Bank views MP Hetmantsev's accusations as politically motivated pressure – statement

14:48 15.05.2026
Cabinet removes PlayCity from Digital Development Ministry’s coordination sphere

Cabinet removes PlayCity from Digital Development Ministry’s coordination sphere

14:45 17.04.2026
State budget losses from illegal tobacco market rise to UAH 28.1 bln – Hetmantsev

State budget losses from illegal tobacco market rise to UAH 28.1 bln – Hetmantsev

13:02 23.03.2026
Ukraine will fail to meet 25 partner program requirements worth EUR 7 bln by end of Q1 2026 – MP

Ukraine will fail to meet 25 partner program requirements worth EUR 7 bln by end of Q1 2026 – MP

11:03 09.02.2026
Shadow economy volume in Ukraine exceeds UAH 1 tn – MP Hetmantsev

Shadow economy volume in Ukraine exceeds UAH 1 tn – MP Hetmantsev

14:45 15.12.2025
Coalition Council considers Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations – MP Hetmantsev

Coalition Council considers Ukraine's fulfillment of international obligations – MP Hetmantsev

HOT NEWS

Events within URC 2026 kick off in Gdansk

Ukraine's central bank orders Ukrposhta to oust CEO Smelyansky

World Bank approves First Development Policy Operation DPO for Ukraine for $3.39 bln

Raids tied to Ocean Plaza threaten Ukraine's major privatization deals – State Property Fund

Ukraine's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 15%

LATEST

Opening of 22 shopping centers with total area of 400,000 sq m expected in Ukrainian cities in 2026 – Expandia

Ukrainians are extremely important for Polish economy and this is chance for them to earn well – Kwasniewski

French AFD to provide Ukrgasbank with up to EUR45 mln to finance municipalities

Ukrzaliznytsia transports over 1 mln passengers from June 8 to June 21

Ukraine presents Economy of Future and UCHF projects, Dodomu platform, and AI program for urban recovery at URC 2026

Events within URC 2026 kick off in Gdansk

Daily number of buses departing Ukraine exceeds 500 since early June – Dpty PM Kuleba

Restoration ministry expects registration of taxi reform bill in Rada in coming weeks

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine leads 2025 ranking of non-alcoholic beverage producers by wide margin – study

Ukraine's agricultural production growth slows to 1.4% in Jan-May 2026 – statistics

AD
AD