Ukraine presents Economy of Future and UCHF projects, Dodomu platform, and AI program for urban recovery at URC 2026

Photo: Dmytro Koshovy

The Ukraine Recovery Conference 2026 (URC 2026) will take place in the Polish city of Gdansk on June 25-26, 2026, and the Ukrainian delegation will be led by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko.

According to the head of the Ukrainian government, the team faces a clear task – to reach concrete agreements that will bolster Ukraine’s defense capability and resilience, and expand economic cooperation with partners. In particular, the signing of a number of agreements with international partners is expected.

Earlier, Svyrydenko reported that together with foreign partners, the government is working on creating the "Economy of the Future" strategy for Ukraine based on analytical data from the World Bank. It was noted that the transition to the selection of flagship investment projects within the framework of the strategy will be presented at URC 2026.

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine reported that at the Ukraine Recovery Conference in Gdansk, the Ukrainian side will present the first projects of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund (UCHF), which was introduced at the Recovery Conference 2025 in Rome (Italy).

In turn, the Ministry of Social Policy, Family and Unity of Ukraine plans to present a digital platform to support the return and reintegration of Ukrainians called Dodomu (Home) at URC 2026. It is noted that the digital platform and the information profiles of communities published on it should help Ukrainians abroad receive verified and practical information about opportunities in Ukraine and specific communities – from housing and employment to access to education, social services, and medical care.

The Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine will present the first large portfolio of 35 public-private partnership projects in the infrastructure sector at the Recovery Conference, in particular regarding JSC Ukrzaliznytsia, highways, seaports, and water supply facilities.

In addition, the Ministry of Development will present a new program at URC 2026 that provides for processing a data array using artificial intelligence within approximately three hours, which was previously formed taking into account the destroyed parts of Ukraine.

The URC 2026 conference continues a series of high-level international forums previously hosted by Lugano, London, Berlin, and Rome.