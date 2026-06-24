Events within URC 2026 kick off in Gdansk

Photo: Dmytro Koshovy

Ukraine Recovery Conference (URC 2026), which will officially open in Poland’s Gdansk on June 25, begins its work on Wednesday with dozens of side events and the first official events – the 17th meeting of the Steering Committee of the Ukraine Donor Platform and a meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group on Ukraine’s Energy.

According to an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent, the URC 2026 program includes a record 60 side events for these conferences, divided into five main dimensions: 19 for business, 7 for European integration, 15 for human development, 11 for local and regional development, and 8 for security and defense.

At a meeting of the G7+ Coordination Group on Ukraine’s Energy on Wednesday, which will be attended, among others, by First Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Energy of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal, European Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos, and Minister of Energy of Poland Milosz Motyka, the "Strategy and Priorities: Actions until Winter 2026/2027; Long-term Priorities. Reforms" will be presented.

According to the Interfax-Ukraine agency, about 9,000 applications were submitted to participate in URC 2026, which is a record. Deputy Director of the Department for Enlargement and Eastern Neighborhood Policy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Poland Michal Giergon said at a business breakfast organized on Wednesday by BDO Ukraine that more than 5,000 participants are expected.

"This year’s conference, judging by what is in our laptops, is even larger than the one in Rome," he said.

The official opening of URC 2026 is scheduled for 10:00 local time on Thursday with the participation of heads of state and government and will be broadcast online, after which panels and workshops will be held in parallel in five main areas of the conference with additional programs on infrastructure, energy, and a Think-Tank forum.

A significant number of signings of agreements and memorandums, the operation of a business exhibition, and regional and local stands are also planned. As Deputy Prime Minister - Head of the Ministry of Development Oleksiy Kuleba told the Interfax-Ukraine agency, their amount will exceed EUR 1.5 billion.

The main sponsor of URC 2026 is Orlen, the largest company in Poland and Central and Eastern Europe. Among other sponsors are Polish companies KGHM Polska Miedz, PZU, Bank Polski, PGZ, Fundacja Totalizatora Sportowego, Tauron, BGK bank, PGE, and Enea.