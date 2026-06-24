Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
10:14 24.06.2026

Daily number of buses departing Ukraine exceeds 500 since early June – Dpty PM Kuleba

2 min read
Daily number of buses departing Ukraine exceeds 500 since early June – Dpty PM Kuleba
Photo: Ministry for Development of Communities and Territories of Ukraine/ https://mindev.gov.ua/

The number of buses departing daily from Ukraine has exceeded 500 since the beginning of June, whereas at the beginning of May it stood at about 350, Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Development of Communities and Territories Oleksiy Kuleba has said in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Over the past day, nearly 600 departed. And approximately the same number enters Ukraine. That is, the load is increasing very significantly," Kuleba noted.

The ministry notes that the eCherha [eQueue] system operates at all checkpoints used by buses, while bus delays are observed due to insufficient throughput capacity, a large volume of transport, and the implementation of a new security system at EU borders.

"That is exactly why we are systematically working on the modernization of checkpoints. Among the key projects is the expansion of the Porubne checkpoint with Romania. We must implement the first phase of reconstruction by the end of the year. The Romanian side must do the same," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

Among other projects is the modernization of the Uzhgorod checkpoint with Slovakia, where the upgrade is expected to increase throughput capacity for buses by 20%.

As for Odesa region, all nine checkpoints on the border with Moldova are undergoing modernization, with works already completed at four checkpoints.

Kuleba emphasized that the ministry is in constant contact with Polish and Romanian partners regarding the crossing of checkpoints and is developing solutions to minimize waiting times.

"We agreed with Romania that the Diakivtsi checkpoint will be able to pass large-capacity buses, which did not travel there before. That is, we are increasing the capacity for passing buses so that our people do not stand in queues," he added.

Tags: #buses #departing #kuleba

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