Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:50 23.06.2026

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine leads 2025 ranking of non-alcoholic beverage producers by wide margin – study

2 min read
Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine leads 2025 ranking of non-alcoholic beverage producers by wide margin – study

Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine Limited topped the ranking of soft drink and mineral water producers in Ukraine in 2025 with revenue of UAH 18.03 billion, according to the results of the study "Geography and Market Leaders of Ukraine's Non-Alcoholic Beverages Market" by the analytical platform YC.Market (a YouControl project).

According to the study, the top five also included PrJSC Morshyn Mineral Water Plant "Oscar" – UAH 3.09 billion, PJSC Company "Obolon" "Krasylivske"— UAH 1.45 billion, "Panda" Production Firm (Karavan brand) – UAH 1.14 billion, and PrJSC Myrgorod Mineral Water Plant – UAH 895.4 million.

According to the study, Coca-Cola Beverages Ukraine Limited is also the leader in net profit, with UAH 2.21 billion. It is followed by PrJSC Morshyn Mineral Water Plant "Oscar" – UAH 337.1 million, Carpathian Mineral Waters LLC – UAH 221.1 million, Panda Production Firm – UAH 199.3 million, and PrJSC Morshyn Mineral Water Plant – UAH 122.1 million.

The authors of the study note that the market for non-alcoholic beverages and mineral water in Ukraine remains fairly concentrated: the largest share of revenue is generated by a few major producers with established brands, production infrastructure, and extensive distribution networks.

Overall, in 2025, most companies demonstrated revenue growth or recovery.

"A distinctive feature of the market is the active presence of foreign capital. Some of the largest producers are controlled by companies registered in the Netherlands, Cyprus, or Poland. At the same time, companies with Ukrainian owners and beneficiaries also operate in the market," the document states.

From a regional perspective, the non-alcoholic beverage market is most concentrated in Kyiv (154 active businesses). The top five also include Lviv region (78), Dnipropetrovsk region (61), Zakarpattia region (57), Odesa region (54), and Kyiv region (50).

The smallest number of market participants was recorded in Volyn (10), Kirovohrad (11), Zhytomyr (12), Kherson (12), Rivne (17), and Sumy (17) regions.

"This may be due to the smaller size of the local market, a lower concentration of production capacity, and the fact that beverage supplies to these regions are often provided by companies registered in larger economic centers. A separate factor for the Kherson region is the impact of full-scale war: the occupation of part of the territory, the destruction of enterprises, population decline, and a decrease in business activity," the study reads.

YC.Market analysts studied the market based on data from the YouControl system and the industry's financial reports for 2025.

Tags: #coca_cola #indicators

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