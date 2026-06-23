Ukraine's agricultural production growth slows to 1.4% in Jan-May 2026 – statistics

Agricultural production in Ukraine in January-May 2026 increased by 1.4% compared with the same period in 2025, while growth over the four-month period stood at 1.7%, according to the State Statistics Service.

According to data released on Tuesday, the positive trend was driven exclusively by the livestock sector, as data on crop production is not traditionally compiled until June.

Agricultural enterprises remained the main driver of growth, increasing production by 10.9% over the first five months. The best performance in this sector was demonstrated by Zakarpattia (33.1% more), Chernivtsi (31.8% more), Lviv (28.4% more), Khmelnytsky (27.0% more), and Odesa (24.9% more) regions.

At the same time, a decline in production at agricultural enterprises was recorded in Kherson (by 40.4%), Sumy (by 6.4%), Mykolaiv (by 3.8%), and Vinnytsia (by 1.2%) regions.

In private households, the decline in production narrowed to 15.3% compared to 15.7% over the first four months. The largest declines in the private sector were observed in Donetsk (66.2%), Ternopil (39.2%), Zakarpattia (26.1%), and Zaporizhia (28.0%) regions.

Growth in production in private households was recorded only in Kyiv region (by 0.9%).

As previously reported, agricultural production in Ukraine fell by 6.8% in 2025 compared to 2024.