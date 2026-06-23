Economy Ministry stops accepting grant applications for raspberry cultivation as area limit reached

As of June 22, the Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine has stopped accepting applications for grants to grow raspberries under the state program to support fruit growing, berry farming, and viticulture, as the area limit for this crop set for 2022-2027 has been exhausted.

According to the ministry’s published monitoring of approved projects, as of June 22, grant support for raspberry cultivation had been approved for an area of 307.4 hectares, exceeding the 300-hectare limit.

In 2026, eight decisions have already been made to award grants for establishing raspberry plantations covering a total area of approximately 88 hectares.

The Economy Ministry said the acceptance of grant applications for the cultivation of other fruit and berry crops and grapes is ongoing.

In particular, the largest allocation for new applications is currently reserved for gooseberries, red currants, blackberries, plums, and cherries. According to the Economy Ministry, of the planned 75 hectares for gooseberries and red currants, not a single project has been approved; for blackberries, only 3.1 hectares out of 75 have been utilized; for plums, 5.4 hectares out of 300; and 14.8 hectares out of 300 hectares have been used for sweet cherries.