Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:10 23.06.2026

Cabinet of Ministers allocates additional UAH 220 mln for needs of Defense Forces – Svyrydenko

1 min read
Cabinet of Ministers allocates additional UAH 220 mln for needs of Defense Forces – Svyrydenko
Photo: https://www.kmu.gov.ua/

The Cabinet of Ministers has additionally allocated UAH 220 million for the needs of the Defense Forces, which were left unused by the National Energy and Utilities Regulatory Commission (NEURC), Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko has announced.

As the head of government noted on her Telegram channel, UAH 100 million will be used for personnel training of the National Guard of Ukraine; UAH 70 million will go to the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine for the development, procurement, modernization, and repair of weapons; and UAH 50 million will go toward the activities of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense.

"Defense financing is an absolute priority. Therefore, funds saved under other budget programs are, in accordance with the established procedure, directed toward strengthening the security and defense capability of Ukraine," she wrote.

Tags: #defense #svyrydenko #neurc #budget

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