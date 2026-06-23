Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:55 23.06.2026

NBU fines Ukrposhta UAH 2.5 mln for violations in payments market

2 min read
NBU fines Ukrposhta UAH 2.5 mln for violations in payments market

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) fined JSC Ukrposhta UAH 2.545 million for violating legislation in the field of payment services and consumer protection and issued a written warning to the company.

As the regulator reported on Tuesday, the Committee on Banking Supervision and Regulation and Payment Infrastructure Oversight adopted the relevant decisions on June 22 following the results of a scheduled inspection of Ukrposhta, which took place from November 2025 to January 2026.

The fine was imposed for violations of the Law On payment services, the rules governing cash and payment transactions, the confidentiality of payment service providers, and the procedures for issuing and acquiring payment instruments.

Ukrposhta must pay the fine within 14 calendar days from the date the committee’s decision is brought to its attention.

The written warning concerns, in particular, violations of requirements regarding regulatory capital, prudential standards, statistical reporting, authorization of activities, and the management system of the financial payment service provider.

The company is required to rectify the identified violations and take measures to prevent their recurrence by September 30, 2026.

As previously reported, on June 22, the National Bank determined that CEO of Ukrposhta Ihor Smiliansky did not meet the professional suitability requirements for the head of a financial payment services provider. Within five business days, the company’s governing body must remove him from his leadership position, and within two months, appoint a new head.

Earlier, in May, the regulator fined Ukrposhta UAH 1.7 million for the improper functioning of its corporate governance, internal control, and risk management systems.

Tags: #fine #ukrposhta #nbu

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