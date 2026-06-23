Budget declaration allows minimum wage growth to UAH 11,100 in 2029

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The Budget Declaration for 2027-2029 allows for an increase in the minimum wage to UAH 11.1 thousand in 2029.

According to government resolution No. 793 of June 17, which approved the Budget Declaration for 2027-2029, it is noted that the following forecast sizes of the minimum wage will be taken into account for 2027-2029: from January 1, 2027, in the amount of UAH 9,546, from January 1, 2028, in the amount of UAH 10,377, from January 1, 2029, in the amount of UAH 11,114.

In addition, the indicators of the official salary of an employee of the 1st tariff category of the Unified Tariff Schedule will be taken into account: from January 1, 2027, in the amount of UAH 3,819, from January 1, 2028, in the amount of UAH 4,151, from January 1, 2029, in the amount of UAH 4,446.

At the same time, it is noted that the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine will direct efforts toward improving the remuneration conditions for public sector employees, in particular by "unlinking" the sizes of official salaries from the subsistence minimum for able-bodied persons.

In addition, in 2027-2029, the forecast sizes of the subsistence minimum are calculated taking into account the increasing rates of the consumer price index for the respective year, which per person will amount to: from January 1, 2027 – UAH 3,559, from January 1, 2028 – UAH 3,876, from January 1, 2029 – UAH 4,151.