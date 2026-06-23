Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:00 23.06.2026

Ukraine targets doubled dairy exports by 2035 in new economic plan – ministry

3 min read
Ukraine targets doubled dairy exports by 2035 in new economic plan – ministry

The Ministry of Economy, Environment and Agriculture of Ukraine has presented a draft Strategy for the Development of the Dairy Industry through 2035, which provides for increasing the production of high-value-added products, modernizing processing facilities, expanding exports, and harmonizing legislation with European Union requirements.

According to the ministry’s press service on Monday, one of the key goals is to increase the value of dairy exports to $800 million by 2035, up from $401.36 million in 2025.

The share of high-value-added products in exports, including caseinates, milk protein concentrates, and infant formula, is expected to reach 40%.

The strategy also envisions attracting at least EUR1 billion in investment in dairy processing by 2030, creating around 40 modern full-cycle dairy processing facilities, and constructing at least 100 industrial dairy farms.

According to the document, Ukraine’s dairy industry faces a number of structural challenges, including the consequences of the full-scale war, a shrinking domestic market, insufficient investment, limited access to foreign markets, a shadow production segment, and an inadequate level of technological development at enterprises.

According to the strategy’s developers, Ukraine’s share of global milk production declined from 3.6% in 1992 to 0.7% in 2024. At the same time, production has become increasingly concentrated: the number of farms with up to 50 cows fell from 985 to 317 between 2015 and 2025, while the number of farms with more than 1,000 cows increased from 64 to 76.

The strategy’s authors emphasize that the industry has demonstrated resilience during the war. In 2025, industrial processors handled more than 3.6 million tonnes of milk, compared with 3.2 million tonnes in pre-war 2021. Dairy exports rose by 12% last year to 131,900 tonnes, while foreign currency revenue increased by 35% to $401.36 million.

Among the strategy’s priorities are adapting Ukrainian legislation to EU standards, combating counterfeit products and the shadow market, supporting enterprise modernization, developing laboratory control systems, expanding export geography, and promoting the Ukrainian dairy brand in foreign markets.

The document also takes into account global industry trends through 2035, including production decarbonization, digitalization and full product traceability, automation of farms and processing facilities, the use of artificial intelligence technologies, growing demand for organic and functional products, and increasingly stringent environmental requirements in international markets.

The ministry clarified that the draft document was presented at a meeting of the Working Group on Dairy Industry Development. Participants also discussed the operational plan for implementing the strategy in 2027-2029.

The Ministry of Economy is inviting business representatives, industry associations, research institutions, and the expert community to participate in the public discussion of the document. Proposals and comments on the draft strategy will be accepted through July 18, 2026.

Tags: #ministry_of_economy #export #dairy_industry

MORE ABOUT

18:13 23.06.2026
Economy Ministry stops accepting grant applications for raspberry cultivation as area limit reached

Economy Ministry stops accepting grant applications for raspberry cultivation as area limit reached

15:22 23.06.2026
Economy Ministry proposes setting average water consumption norm for irrigation at 3,000 cu m/ha

Economy Ministry proposes setting average water consumption norm for irrigation at 3,000 cu m/ha

13:59 19.06.2026
Govt plans to increase share of industry in Ukraine's GDP to 20%, compared to current 8.8% – Sobolev

Govt plans to increase share of industry in Ukraine's GDP to 20%, compared to current 8.8% – Sobolev

12:25 17.06.2026
Ukraine awards UAH 183 mln in agri-grants to 35 businesses

Ukraine awards UAH 183 mln in agri-grants to 35 businesses

16:13 08.06.2026
Economy Ministry launches two tools within beta test of Obrii digital labor market ecosystem on Diia platform

Economy Ministry launches two tools within beta test of Obrii digital labor market ecosystem on Diia platform

20:07 04.06.2026
Armenian govt to compensate duties on fruit, vegetables, flowers exported to EU, UK, Canada - deputy minister

Armenian govt to compensate duties on fruit, vegetables, flowers exported to EU, UK, Canada - deputy minister

21:53 20.05.2026
Ukrainian cement exports to EU almost blocked at start of second stage of CBAM

Ukrainian cement exports to EU almost blocked at start of second stage of CBAM

12:22 19.05.2026
Ukraine's GDP decline in first four months of 2026 narrowed to 0.2% - PM

Ukraine's GDP decline in first four months of 2026 narrowed to 0.2% - PM

10:31 19.05.2026
First open dataset of Ukrainian handwritten text, RUKOPYS, for digitalization of govt services created in Ukraine

First open dataset of Ukrainian handwritten text, RUKOPYS, for digitalization of govt services created in Ukraine

18:31 18.05.2026
Business calls on Economy Ministry, PPP Agency to disclose content of URIF partnership agreements

Business calls on Economy Ministry, PPP Agency to disclose content of URIF partnership agreements

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's central bank orders Ukrposhta to oust CEO Smelyansky

World Bank approves First Development Policy Operation DPO for Ukraine for $3.39 bln

Raids tied to Ocean Plaza threaten Ukraine's major privatization deals – State Property Fund

Ukraine's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 15%

Ukraine budget plan sees hryvnia weakening from 44.4 to 50.7/$1 by 2029

LATEST

Cabinet of Ministers allocates additional UAH 220 mln for needs of Defense Forces – Svyrydenko

NBU fines Ukrposhta UAH 2.5 mln for violations in payments market

Defense spending path lower in medium-term budget plan

Budget declaration allows minimum wage growth to UAH 11,100 in 2029

Ukraine expects to become OECD member candidate in 2026 – Dpty PM Kachka

Ukraine's central bank orders Ukrposhta to oust CEO Smelyansky

World Bank approves First Development Policy Operation DPO for Ukraine for $3.39 bln

Tihipko: TAS Group increasing investment in financial, agricultural sectors, real estate development

More than 4,000 units of energy equipment arrive in Ukraine since year-start, nearly 1,500 more expected

One-third of all vacancies in Ukraine fall on Kyiv, most in trade and services sector

AD
AD