More than 4,000 units of energy equipment arrive in Ukraine since year-start, nearly 1,500 more expected

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Since the beginning of 2026, Ukraine has received 4,007 units of energy equipment in the form of generators, transformers, block-modular boiler houses (BMK), cogeneration units (KGU), boilers, etc., the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine said on Monday.

Assistance was provided by partners from the EU, Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, Slovakia, the United States, Turkey, Finland, France, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, the Czech Republic, Poland, Cyprus, China, UNICEF/WASH, PFRU, and VOLVO.

"We expect the arrival of another 903 generators, 426 transformers, and 159 units of other equipment, including boilers, BMK, and KGU," the Ministry of Energy said.

According to the ministry, 432 shipments of humanitarian aid with a total weight of 3,400 tonnes have been sent from the warehouses of the energy hub to the regions since the beginning of the year. In particular, this includes 2,503 generators, 88 transformers, and 160 units of block-modular boiler houses, cogeneration units, and boilers.

In total, 39 countries have provided energy humanitarian aid since the start of the full-scale invasion, including: Austria, Azerbaijan, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Denmark, Estonia, Ireland, Iceland, Spain, Italy, Canada, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Moldova, the Netherlands, Germany, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, the Republic of Korea, Romania, Serbia, Slovakia, Slovenia, the United States, Hungary, Finland, France, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Switzerland, Sweden, Japan, the United Arab Emirates, the Republic of Bulgaria, Turkey, and the People’s Republic of China.