One-third of all vacancies in Ukraine fall on Kyiv, most in trade and services sector

On the Single Vacancy Portal, the largest number of job offers, around 71,000 units, is observed in Kyiv, Deputy Director of the State Employment Center Stanislav Pavlenko said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Monday.

"As a result of internal migration of the population and business relocation, the demand for workers is growing in relatively safe regions, while on the contrary, economic activity is shrinking in frontline areas. Most job offers are in the city of Kyiv: 71,000 units, or one-third of all available vacancies," the State Employment Center representative reported.

Looking at the availability of vacancies by region, the largest number of job offers is observed in Lviv region – 22,000 offers or 10% of all vacancies; Dnipropetrovsk region – 18,000 or 8% of all vacancies; Kyiv region – 16,000 or 7% of all vacancies; Odesa region – 14,000 or 6% of all vacancies; and Kharkiv region – 11,000 or 5% of all vacancies.

The fewest vacancies are observed in Luhansk region – 207 offers.

According to the State Employment Center representative, "on the Single Vacancy Portal, the most job offers are available for workers in the trade and services sector."

In particular, employers are looking for 17,000 sales assistants and nearly 7,000 administrators.

"Significant demand for specific professions is driven by high staff turnover in these sectors. Sales assistants, waiters, baristas, utility workers, and loaders change jobs quite often. In addition, the largest number of vacancies is always submitted for professions found in almost all sectors of the economy – driver, accountant, lawyer, and economist," Pavlenko said.