Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:01 22.06.2026

Ukrainian biotech firm Biopharma to open Romania plant by late 2027

2 min read
Ukrainian biotech firm Biopharma to open Romania plant by late 2027

Biopharma plans to launch its manufacturing facility in Arad, Romania, at the end of 2027, with first-phase investments totaling EUR 85 million, company President Kostiantyn Yefymenko told Interfax-Ukraine.

"We have already completed construction of the building, and by September 1 we will finish connecting all engineering infrastructure. We have already ordered the filling line. By the end of June, we will sign contracts for the supply of reactor equipment and all other technological equipment. We will begin operations in December 2027," Yefymenko said.

Investment in the first phase of the Arad facility amounts to EUR 85 million. Overall, the Romanian project will consist of four phases of varying scale. Total investment in the plants in Uzhhorod and Arad will amount to approximately $500 million.

He emphasized that the company’s development is not focused on a single project.

"Bila Tserkva is our flagship plant. We are not shifting our attention away from it. We are developing everything simultaneously – Uzhgorod, Arad, and later we will build facilities in Latin America," Yefymenko said.

As reported, Biopharma plans to launch the first stage of its pharmaceutical and immunobiological production plant in Uzhgorod in September. The facility will provide a full-cycle blood plasma processing operation. the company has already invested EUR 67 million in construction. The total cost of the first stage amounts to EUR 75 million. production volumes of plasma-derived medicines in Uzhgorod will be twice those of the company’s facility in Bila Tserkva (Kyiv region) and will reach up to 1.5 million liters per year.

Yefymenko said at the Industrial Evolution: Production Drives the Economy forum in Bila Tserkva that Biopharma had registered its albumin product in Brazil.

Biopharma exports its products to dozens of countries and plans to expand its presence in Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America, while continuing to increase its production capacity.

Tags: #biopharma #romania

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