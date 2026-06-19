Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:42 19.06.2026

Raids tied to Ocean Plaza threaten Ukraine's major privatization deals – State Property Fund

3 min read
Raids tied to Ocean Plaza threaten Ukraine's major privatization deals – State Property Fund

Searches conducted at the homes of officials of the State Property Fund of Ukraine (SPFU) in connection with the valuation of the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center pose a threat to the country's privatization process as a whole, including the privatization of such landmark assets as Odesa Port-Side Plant, Oriana, Odesa Film Studio, Kharkivenergozbut, and Indar, according to SPFU Head Dmytro Natalukha.

"I believe this story is dangerous not so much because of any particular shopping mall, but because it concerns the disruption of the privatization process in the country as a whole... The operation was planned legally, physically, and informationally. In just one night, Telegram channels spread so many fake stories about me, my family, and my team that it is not difficult to understand where the next blow will be directed. Odesa Port-Side Plant, Oriana, Odesa Film Studio, Kharkivenergozbut, Indar. Someone is very unwilling to see state control restored over these assets and transparent privatizations carried out," he wrote on Facebook.

As the head of the State Property Fund said, he personally briefed the president on most of these assets several weeks ago, including the risks involved.

As reported, on Thursday law enforcement officers conducted court-authorized searches at the residences of certain officials of the State Property Fund of Ukraine as part of a criminal investigation into the possible undervaluation of the Ocean Plaza shopping and entertainment center (Kyiv) prior to its sale.

"According to the investigation, certain officials of the State Property Fund of Ukraine may have acted in the interests of representatives of commercial entities to create conditions for the sale of this asset to a preselected business entity at an artificially reduced price," the Prosecutor General's Office said in a press release.

Natalukha stressed that "the Prosecutor General's Office allegations do not withstand scrutiny," because the Fund does not conduct asset valuations, does not determine their value, and cannot sell them to a preselected buyer.

"The Fund does not determine the value of the shopping center itself and therefore cannot undervalue it... Based on an independent valuation, the State Property Fund convenes an auction commission (for Ocean Plaza, it has not even taken place yet) and submits the proposed starting price (again, not the value, but only the starting price) to the Cabinet of Ministers. If this price exceeds UAH 250 million, the law stipulates that it may be approved only by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. There are no alternatives. In their rush to conduct searches, law enforcement officers apparently did not have time to read Cabinet Resolution No. 75 dated January 21, 2026," Natalukha wrote.

Under Ukrainian law, the asset valuation itself is carried out by independent appraisers – private professionals holding special qualification certificates and not employed by the Fund. They prepare a valuation report, which is then subject to review and verification. The shopping and entertainment center will be sold through an online auction on the Prozorro platform.

Tags: #position #privatization

MORE ABOUT

20:36 18.06.2026
Pyshny allows for PrivatBank, Oschadbank privatization

Pyshny allows for PrivatBank, Oschadbank privatization

19:13 27.05.2026
Ukraine considers no 'lightweight’ or alternative models of EU membership - Kachka

Ukraine considers no 'lightweight’ or alternative models of EU membership - Kachka

21:01 15.05.2026
UN Secretary-General concerned over attacks on organization's humanitarian convoy in Kherson region – statement

UN Secretary-General concerned over attacks on organization's humanitarian convoy in Kherson region – statement

20:55 07.05.2026
NOC condemns IOC decision to allow Belarusian athletes to return to competitions under national symbols

NOC condemns IOC decision to allow Belarusian athletes to return to competitions under national symbols

14:36 05.05.2026
Govt expects to attract UAH 10 bln in revenue in 2026 as result of large-scale privatization, UAH 3 bln from small-scale privatization – Svyrydenko

Govt expects to attract UAH 10 bln in revenue in 2026 as result of large-scale privatization, UAH 3 bln from small-scale privatization – Svyrydenko

13:10 05.05.2026
Aliushyna does not intend to continue work at NACS after contract ends in May

Aliushyna does not intend to continue work at NACS after contract ends in May

19:17 06.03.2026
Kachka: Hungary's flagrantly unlawful actions undermine trust in EU legal standards

Kachka: Hungary's flagrantly unlawful actions undermine trust in EU legal standards

20:58 02.03.2026
Sybiha: Wadephul confirms Ukraine remains in focus despite Middle East events

Sybiha: Wadephul confirms Ukraine remains in focus despite Middle East events

19:47 09.01.2026
Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

Healey: Russian attack with Oreshnik is another attempt by Putin to terrorise Ukraine, threaten Europe's security

21:05 07.01.2026
Berezhna on pro-Russian school in Kyiv: This case confirms education and culture are matter of national security

Berezhna on pro-Russian school in Kyiv: This case confirms education and culture are matter of national security

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 15%

Ukraine budget plan sees hryvnia weakening from 44.4 to 50.7/$1 by 2029

Ukrainian govt boosts new power generation target to 1.5 GW, adding Dnipropetrovsk region projects – minister

IMF downgrades Ukraine 2026 GDP growth forecast to 1-1.6%

Kyivstar's Uklon ride-hailing platform launches marketplace

LATEST

Cheap credit program could boost industrial park development in Ukraine – expert

Ukraine needs 6.2 GW of power restored before winter – official

Vodafone Ukraine equips its first 100 base stations with small SPPs in 14 regions

Farmers in Odesa region first in Ukraine to begin harvesting

Govt plans to increase share of industry in Ukraine's GDP to 20%, compared to current 8.8% – Sobolev

Ukraine's new economic strategy should be ready in six months – Tigipko

FUIB provides Pozhmashyna with UAH 500 mln loan to build plant at Formatsia industrial park – owner

NBU may factor in increase in military pay in its July macroeconomic forecast

Ukrnafta, OTP Bank announce strategic partnership

Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar eyes near-term bond market debut – CEO

AD
AD