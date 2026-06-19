Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
18:59 19.06.2026

Cheap credit program could boost industrial park development in Ukraine – expert

2 min read
Cheap credit program could boost industrial park development in Ukraine – expert

Ukraine’s future lies in reindustrialization, and a program of affordable loans could stimulate the development of innovation parks

This view was expressed by Halyna Hereha, co-founder of the Epicenter company, during the Industrial Evolution: Production Drives the Economy forum held Thursday at the Bila Tserkva industrial park.

"We began construction of an industrial park for the first time during the war because we see in this the future of the economy. Ukraine cannot be a wealthy, strong country if it remains a raw-material appendage for other nations, if it is used merely as a platform for selling foreign goods. We must produce our own goods with high added value. The industrial park we have started to develop in Khmelnytsky region is based on the concept of a circular economy with a closed production cycle and deep processing. This is a very large-scale project. And it is not just our business plan. It is a strategy for Ukraine’s future," Hereha said in comments to Interfax-Ukraine.

According to her, the challenges facing this project mirror those confronting all Ukrainian businesses: shortages of personnel and financing. European financial institutions are suspending decisions regarding Ukrainian clients due to security risks, while lending rates in domestic banks render large projects de facto uncompetitive.

"For the development of industrial parks, high-tech and innovative production, state financial support programs are needed, similar to the Affordable Loan 5-7-9% program. From government representative Mr. Viktor Mykyta [Deputy Head of the Presidential Office], we heard at the forum that such programs are possible. The state will support business, and strong business means a strong state. We are ready to invest, ready to create new jobs, ready to move forward," said the Epicenter co-founder.

She also added that during the full-scale war, the Epicenter group of companies created nearly 7,000 new jobs, more than 2,300 of them for young people aged 14 to 18.

Tags: #industrial_parks #hereha

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