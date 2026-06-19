Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
17:22 19.06.2026

Ukraine needs 6.2 GW of power restored before winter – official

1 min read
Ukraine needs 6.2 GW of power restored before winter – official
Photo: https://www.facebook.com/minenergoUkraine

Ukraine plans to restore 6.2 GW of generation capacity damaged by Russia by the start of the 2026/2027 heating season, with 4 GW already under repair, First Deputy Energy Minister Artem Nekrasov said.

"Currently, 4 GW of capacity is under repair, with plans to restore 6.2 GW by the beginning of winter," Nekrasov stated at the Concorde Capital investment conference in Kyiv, which the investment company held for the first time since 2019.

The deputy minister said that preparations for winter, which he said began immediately after the end of the previous heating season, are based on protecting "everything possible," accumulating backup equipment, building distributed generation, stockpiling necessary gas reserves, and carrying out a major repair campaign.

As reported, since the start of the 2025/2026 heating season, Russia has damaged 9 GW of generation capacity.

At the same event, Nekrasov also said that more than 6,000 strikes have been carried out against energy facilities since the beginning of the war.

Tags: #power #restore

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