Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:14 19.06.2026

Vodafone Ukraine equips its first 100 base stations with small SPPs in 14 regions

1 min read
Vodafone Ukraine equips its first 100 base stations with small SPPs in 14 regions

Vodafone Ukraine (VFU), Ukraine’s second-largest mobile operator, has completed the first phase of its own generation project and equipped 100 base stations with small solar power plants (SPPs) in 14 regions.

According to the mobile operator’s press release published on Friday, projected grid energy savings will amount to approximately 380 MWh per year, or nearly 30% of the consumption of 100 base stations.

"This is the annual consumption of approximately 150 average Ukrainian households," the company noted.

Taking into account tariff dynamics, monetary savings are expected to exceed EUR 100,000 per year. Furthermore, CO₂ emission reductions will reach approximately 210 tonnes per year.

It is noted that the first wave lasted from the fall of 2025, and the company is now beginning to implement the second.

As reported, in May, Ukraine’s largest mobile operator, Kyivstar, announced the acquisition of six solar power plants with a combined installed capacity of 105 MW in Lviv region for UAH 3.6 billion, or $80.8 million.

In the first quarter of this year, VFU increased its net profit by 12% compared to the same period last year, to UAH 778 million, while its revenue grew by 11%, to UAH 7.3 billion.

Tags: #vodafone_ukraine #solar_power

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