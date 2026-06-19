Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
14:26 19.06.2026

Farmers in Odesa region first in Ukraine to begin harvesting

1 min read
Farmers in Odesa region first in Ukraine to begin harvesting

Farmers in Odesa region were the first in Ukraine to begin harvesting crops; specifically, winter barley and peas have begun to be harvested, reported Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"The initial harvest results indicate a good yield. This allows us to be optimistic about the prospects for this year’s harvest," Kiper noted.

According to him, this year, farmers in Odesa region are expected to harvest grain and legume crops from nearly 770,000 hectares. Winter and spring wheat traditionally account for the largest share of the crops, accounting for over 522,000 hectares. Barley occupies nearly 176,000 hectares, peas – approximately 74,400 hectares, and rapeseed – over 175,000 hectares.

As reported, this year, winter, spring grain, and leguminous crops were sown on approximately 11.3 million hectares in Ukraine, while the total area sown with oilseeds amounted to more than 20 million hectares.

Tags: #odesa_region #crops #harvesting

MORE ABOUT

11:49 19.06.2026
Russia attack on parking lot with in Odesa region kills 1, injures 4 – official

Russia attack on parking lot with in Odesa region kills 1, injures 4 – official

12:59 12.06.2026
Russian strikes injure 2 in residential area in Odesa region – official

Russian strikes injure 2 in residential area in Odesa region – official

09:18 04.06.2026
Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Odesa region with drones

Russia strikes critical infrastructure facility in Odesa region with drones

16:35 01.06.2026
Russian forces strike hospital in Odesa region, damaging maternity ward – officials

Russian forces strike hospital in Odesa region, damaging maternity ward – officials

09:12 29.05.2026
Russia strikes Turkish vessel near Odesa region with drones, casualties reported — Navy

Russia strikes Turkish vessel near Odesa region with drones, casualties reported — Navy

17:11 27.05.2026
Russian drone attack in Odesa injures 11, including children – official

Russian drone attack in Odesa injures 11, including children – official

15:09 27.05.2026
Odesa region casualty count rises to 5 after Russian strike – official

Odesa region casualty count rises to 5 after Russian strike – official

13:50 26.05.2026
SBU detains mayor in Odesa region for seeking bribe on 'green' power plant construction

SBU detains mayor in Odesa region for seeking bribe on 'green' power plant construction

14:50 20.05.2026
Ukraine exposes Odesa hackers causing over $250,000 in damage to US online platforms

Ukraine exposes Odesa hackers causing over $250,000 in damage to US online platforms

09:33 19.05.2026
Izmail district hit by enemy attack, port infrastructure damaged - official

Izmail district hit by enemy attack, port infrastructure damaged - official

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's central bank leaves key policy rate unchanged at 15%

Ukraine budget plan sees hryvnia weakening from 44.4 to 50.7/$1 by 2029

Ukrainian govt boosts new power generation target to 1.5 GW, adding Dnipropetrovsk region projects – minister

IMF downgrades Ukraine 2026 GDP growth forecast to 1-1.6%

Kyivstar's Uklon ride-hailing platform launches marketplace

LATEST

Cheap credit program could boost industrial park development in Ukraine – expert

Ukraine needs 6.2 GW of power restored before winter – official

Vodafone Ukraine equips its first 100 base stations with small SPPs in 14 regions

Govt plans to increase share of industry in Ukraine's GDP to 20%, compared to current 8.8% – Sobolev

Ukraine's new economic strategy should be ready in six months – Tigipko

FUIB provides Pozhmashyna with UAH 500 mln loan to build plant at Formatsia industrial park – owner

Pyshny allows for PrivatBank, Oschadbank privatization

NBU may factor in increase in military pay in its July macroeconomic forecast

Ukrnafta, OTP Bank announce strategic partnership

Ukrainian telecom operator Kyivstar eyes near-term bond market debut – CEO

AD
AD