Farmers in Odesa region first in Ukraine to begin harvesting

Farmers in Odesa region were the first in Ukraine to begin harvesting crops; specifically, winter barley and peas have begun to be harvested, reported Oleh Kiper, head of Odesa Regional Military Administration.

"The initial harvest results indicate a good yield. This allows us to be optimistic about the prospects for this year’s harvest," Kiper noted.

According to him, this year, farmers in Odesa region are expected to harvest grain and legume crops from nearly 770,000 hectares. Winter and spring wheat traditionally account for the largest share of the crops, accounting for over 522,000 hectares. Barley occupies nearly 176,000 hectares, peas – approximately 74,400 hectares, and rapeseed – over 175,000 hectares.

As reported, this year, winter, spring grain, and leguminous crops were sown on approximately 11.3 million hectares in Ukraine, while the total area sown with oilseeds amounted to more than 20 million hectares.