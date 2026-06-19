Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
13:59 19.06.2026

Govt plans to increase share of industry in Ukraine's GDP to 20%, compared to current 8.8% – Sobolev

2 min read
Govt plans to increase share of industry in Ukraine's GDP to 20%, compared to current 8.8% – Sobolev
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The Ministry of Economy, Environment, and Agriculture of Ukraine aims to increase the share of the processing industry in the country’s gross domestic product (GDP) to 20%, compared to current 8.8%, with growth over the past year amounting to 1 percentage point, stated the head of the ministry, Oleksiy Sobolev.

"To achieve these goals, we have the ‘Made in Ukraine’ policy, the effects of which are already being felt. These programs have added almost 1% to GDP growth, and approximately UAH 37 billion has been allocated for this area for 2026. We are currently working on next year’s budget and hope that funding will be increased. In 2025, the manufacturing industry became the largest taxpayer among all economic sectors, providing 18% of all consolidated budget revenues, which is UAH 70 billion more than before," the minister said during the "Industrial Evolution: production drives the economy" forum on Thursday.

Sobolev emphasized that the state finances the Ukrainian Armed Forces from the budget, so the manufacturing sector directly contributes to the country’s defense. However, the current level of industry’s contribution to GDP remains insufficient, while Poland, Turkey, and the Czech Republic have already reached 20%.

According to the minister, further development of the sector requires a fundamental change in the structure of the Ukrainian economy to avoid stagnation. The ministry’s current primary objectives are to increase the economy’s complexity by increasing the production of high-tech products, as well as significantly boosting the overall productivity of domestic manufacturing.

Tags: #gdp #ministry_of_economy #industry

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