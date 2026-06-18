FUIB provides Pozhmashyna with UAH 500 mln loan to build plant at Formatsia industrial park – owner

First Ukrainian International Bank (FUIB, Kyiv) has provided Pozhmashyna industrial company (Pryluky, Chernihiv region) a loan of UAH 500 million to finance the construction of the company's new plant in Formatsia industrial park in Lviv, with total investments of up to $20 million, according to owner of Pozhmashyna Oleh Averianov.

"We received an investment loan from our partner, FUIB bank, in the amount of UAH 500 million for a five-year term at 5% in hryvnia. You won't find terms like these anywhere else in Ukraine," he said during the Industrial Evolution: Manufacturing Drives the Economy forum at Bila Tserkva industrial park on Thursday.

Averianov said that after the start of Russia's full-scale military invasion of Ukraine, he decided to partially relocate production to Lviv, initially to leased facilities, and then began construction of a new plant in Formatsia industrial park.

As previously reported, Pozhmashyna announced the start of construction on a new plant for the production of special-purpose vehicles in early 2025, with an estimated construction period of two years and an investment of $15 million.

Pozhmashyna industrial company manufactures a wide range of firefighting, emergency rescue, and specialized equipment, and has repeatedly supplied specialized vehicles to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

According to the company's owner, currently 70-80% of the special-purpose vehicles that save lives at the sites of enemy attacks are manufactured by Pozhmashyna.

"I decided to invest $20 million in building a plant in an industrial park, even though Poland is actually just 100 kilometers from Lviv, where the conditions for investing and growing a business are much better, but I believe in my country and want my children to live and work in Ukraine," Averianov said at the forum.

Responding to a question about plans to scale up by targeting European markets, he noted that the company cannot be described as export-oriented.

"Ukraine is a very interesting, serious, and powerful market that we must not – and will not – give up. Because no one is waiting for us in Europe," Averianov said.

At the same time, he said that Pozhmashyna has a subsidiary in Poland through which it sells its products.

"We opened a company in Poland, where we sell our products through a Polish company, but the competition is very fierce. As for the specialized equipment segment, it's quite difficult to sell a fire truck to Germany or France, although it's possible to sell them to Romania or Bulgaria," the owner of Pozhmashyna said.

According to YouControl, Pozhmashyna LLC reported a net profit of UAH 264 million in 2025, 29% less than the previous year, amid a slight increase in net revenue to UAH 1.89 billion.

FUIB is the largest privately owned bank in Ukraine; its ultimate beneficiary is Rinat Akhmetov.

According to the National Bank, as of January 1, 2026, FUIB, with net assets of UAH 231.03 billion, ranked fifth among the country's 60 banks, and its net profit for 2025 amounted to UAH 8.05 billion.