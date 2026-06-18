Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:36 18.06.2026

Pyshny allows for PrivatBank, Oschadbank privatization

1 min read
Pyshny allows for PrivatBank, Oschadbank privatization

Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) Andriy Pyshny does not rule out the possibility of privatizing the state-owned PrivatBank and Oschadbank, but believes that any such decisions should be made as part of a comprehensive strategy for the development of the state banking sector.

"PrivatBank-why not? Oschadbank-why not? Every state-owned bank has its own track record, agreements, and level of interest from investors. Sometimes it's the EBRD, sometimes the IFC, and sometimes other investors," he said at a briefing on Thursday.

According to Pyshny, the strategy should define the areas of operation for state-owned banks, key performance indicators, prospects for privatization, and the alignment of these plans with the development of the stock market.

"Let's bring all of this together into a comprehensive strategic vision," the NBU governor said.

He noted that the development strategy for the state-owned banking sector should be prepared by the end of June, after which discussions on it are expected to take place.

At the same time, Pyshny said the National Bank will act as a participant in the discussion rather than as the strategy's developer.

Tags: #privatization #banks #nbu

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