Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
15:09 18.06.2026

Ukrnafta, OTP Bank announce strategic partnership

3 min read
Ukrnafta, OTP Bank announce strategic partnership
Photo: Ukrnafta

JSC Ukrnafta and JSC OTP Bank have agreed on a partnership to support petroleum product imports and the implementation of the company’s strategic projects, Ukrnafta said in a press release on Thursday.

"The development of our own logistics infrastructure, diversification of financial instruments, and expansion of international operations remain among the company’s key priorities. That is why Ukrnafta is consistently broadening cooperation with financial institutions by engaging banks with foreign capital," the company said.

Ukrnafta’s cooperation with the OTP Group in Ukraine has been ongoing for several years. The parties have implemented joint programs to finance transportation assets and specialized equipment used in operational activities. In particular, in 2026 Ukrnafta and OTP Leasing expanded their cooperation and signed new leasing agreements to develop the company’s own fleet of equipment used in petroleum product logistics.

Bank financing is a separate area of cooperation. In April 2026, Ukrnafta and OTP Bank signed an agreement establishing a UAH 400 million credit facility. The instrument expands the company’s financial flexibility and creates additional opportunities for the implementation of strategic projects.

"It is important for us to have access to modern financial instruments that enable us to manage resources efficiently, develop logistics, and ensure stable supplies," said Bohdan Kukura, Chairman of the Management Board of Ukrnafta.

For his part, Volodymyr Mudry, Chairman of the Management Board of OTP Bank, emphasized that financing critically important sectors of the economy remains one of the bank’s priorities, as such investments contribute to business development, infrastructure strengthening, and the country’s economic resilience.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the further implementation of the company’s strategic projects. In particular, the discussion focused on the development of logistics infrastructure, transportation assets, and trade finance instruments to support international operations.

Ukrnafta continues to invest in the development of infrastructure, logistics, and supply chains, steadily strengthening its position as one of the key players in Ukraine’s fuel market, the company added.

Based on the results of May 2026, Ukrnafta once again became the largest importer of diesel fuel into Ukraine. The company accounted for 13.4% of the country’s total diesel fuel imports.

PJSC Ukrnafta is Ukraine’s largest oil-producing company, carrying out a full cycle of operations in the extraction sector, including exploration, oil and gas production, provision of oilfield services, and management of Ukraine’s largest filling station network, UKRNAFTA.

The company operates more than 1,106 oil wells and 131 gas wells.

The shareholders of PJSC Ukrnafta are NJSC Naftogaz Ukrainy and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. Since 2022, the company has been under state management and has been implementing a large-scale business transformation.

The UKRNAFTA network of petrol stations is Ukraine’s largest chain of fuel stations, with nearly 700 locations and a top-three ranking in terms of fuel sales. Networks previously operating under the Glusco, Shell, and U.Go brands have been consolidated under the UKRNAFTA brand.

Tags: #otp_bank #ukrnafta

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