Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
11:29 18.06.2026

Postwar Ukraine must be EU's most liberal, competitive economy – Presidential Office head

2 min read
Postwar Ukraine must be EU's most liberal, competitive economy – Presidential Office head
Photo: https://president.gov.ua/

Ukraine’s postwar economy must become the most liberal, open, and competitive in the European Union, and the state’s task is not only to rebuild the country but also to carry out a large-scale economic transformation, Head of the Presidential Office Kyrylo Budanov said.

He made the statement during a meeting of the Council for Entrepreneurship Support attended by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, government officials, representatives of the Presidential Office, members of parliament, and business leaders.

"The economy of postwar Ukraine must be the most liberal, open, and competitive in the European Union. Our task is not merely to rebuild, but to carry out the largest economic transformation on the continent in recent decades," he said.

According to the head of the Presidential Office, Ukraine’s new economy should be built on three strategic pillars: eliminating corruption and ensuring a level playing field, creating a powerful industrial core to strengthen defense capabilities and support reconstruction, and building an innovation-driven economy integrated into global markets.

During the meeting, participants presented a draft strategy titled Economy of the Future, which is being developed jointly by the Presidential Office, the government, McKinsey, the World Bank, international experts, and representatives of Ukrainian business.

He also reported that business representatives noted progress in resolving some of the issues raised during the previous council meeting two months ago.

"We continue removing obstacles to the effective functioning of Ukraine’s economy," the head of the Presidential Office said.

Tags: #postwar_economy #budanov

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